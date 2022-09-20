Priyanka Chopra viral speech: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was at the forefront of addressing many global issues when she raised her voice at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in the US. The former Miss World, actor, and the UN Goodwill Ambassador talked about inequality, rage, poverty, hunger and conflicts looming over the world in her speech at the event.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Throws Nick Jonas’ 30th Birthday Party at Golf Club, Watch Stunning Video

Priyanka was one of the speakers at the event organised by the United Nations to begin the UN High-Level Week. She was part of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA on Monday. Along with the Bollywood actor, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman were also seen at the event.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA TALKS ABOUT GIRL EDUCATION IN HER SPEECH AT UN EVENT

Apart from meeting and posing with her fellow UN Goodwill Ambassadors and other speakers at the event, Priyanka moved everyone with her speech. She emphasised the need for education for a girl child, the rising rage in the world and how everyone is struggling hard to get over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A part of her speech read, "I grew up in India, where access to education is a challenge for a lot of girls, as it is in many other parts of the world, where children desperately want to learn, but are challenged to do so. I strongly believe that education is just the cornerstone of equality, social justice, social change, and democracy (sic)."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM UN EVENT: ACTOR SPEAKS ON HAVING A PLAN TO FIX THE WORLD

In a video from the event that she shared on Instagram, Priyanka is seen saying, “We meet today at a critical point in our world at a time when Global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, poverty, displacement, hunger, and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But this crisis did not happen by chance, they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world (sic).”

WATCH PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S SPEECH VIDEO FROM THE UN EVENT IN THE US:

Priyanka's photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media. The actor wore a formal dark blue dress with a scarf as she geared up to address people at the event. The actor wore a pair of diamond earrings and kept the rest of the look simple. Priyanka kept her hair lightly touseled in a middle-parted do. She further applied a dark lip colour and used smokey eye makeup to go with her thick look.