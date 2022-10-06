Ranbir-Katrina viral pics: The fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were taken aback as the stars struggled through an awkward moment. The Bollywood actors, who dated each other in the past, came face-to-face at a Navratri function recently and the awkwardness was evident in the pictures that are going viral on social media now. The two joined other stars from the Hindi and Telugu film industries at the Navratri bash hosted by the Kalyanaraman family.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish on Husband Ranbir Kapoor's 40th Birthday is Most Simple And Stunning

The function takes place every year and many Bollywood celebs join the festivities. This year, while Katrina was present there to light up the lamp, Ranbir was there with his co-star from Brahmastra, Nagarjuna. Both of them were dressed in traditional outfits with Katrina wearing a pink embellished suit and Ranbir donning a sherwani with bandhgala jacket. In the photos that are being shared widely on social media, Ranbir and Katrina are seen posing for the photos and trying to ignore each other’s presence in the same frame. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ambani’s To Karan Johar, Here Is The List Of Celebrities Spotted At The Birthday Bash Of Ranbir Kapoor| Watch Video

CHECK RANBIR KAPOOR-KATRINA KAIF’S VIRAL PHOTOS FROM NAVRATRI EVENT:

embed Also Read - On Ranbir Kapoor's 40th Birthday, Mom Neetu Calls Him 'Shakti-Astra' - Check Her Viral Post

Ranbir and Katrina dated each other for a long time until their ugly breakup. In fact, in many interviews later, Katrina called it a ‘dark phase’ of her life during which she had to struggle a lot to build herself back again personally and professionally. However, both the stars are now enjoying happy relationships and have moved on.

While Kat is married to Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir is expecting his first baby with wife Alia Bhatt.