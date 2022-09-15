Bollywood Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were posing for the paparazzi when an incident got the internet talking. As shown in a video that is going viral on social media, right before Alia and Ranbir come together for the pictures, the wife tries to fix her husband’s hair but he shrugs off. The camera caught that moment and now social media is divided over Ranbir’s reaction.Also Read - Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence on Brahmastra Receiving Criticism For Writing And Dialogues: 'It May Have Sounded Better on Paper'

In the comments section of the video, many users mentioned how Ranbir shouldn’t have shrugged off his wife like that while she was only taking care of him. Some users also said how Ranbir represents almost every second husband who never likes his wife to touch his hair in public. One user wrote, “Why 😮😂😂didn’t he let her touch his hair?!!!Ranbir’s behaviour is wired (sic).” Another user commented, “Boys never allow their girls to style their hair😃 they think we will ruin it😃😃 (sic).” Also Read - R Balki Reacts to Reports of Brahmastra's Box Office Success And People Saying 'Bollywood is Finished,' Read on

CHECK RANBIR-ALIA’S LATEST VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Look Lost in 'Love And Light,' Check BTS Picture From Brahmastra Sets

Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first baby soon. The couple continues to promote Brahmastra with the director of their film, Ayan Mukerji. After visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple before the film’s release, the team flew to Gujarat on Thursday to seek blessings at the Somnath temple. The pictures and videos from the same visit are now being shared widely on social media by the fans.

Various reports suggest that Ranbir’s family has been planning a grand baby shower for Alia Bhatt once the Brahmastra promotions are over. Both sides of the family are immensely excited to welcome a new member soon and the celebrations have already begun.

Meanwhile, what do you have to say to the viral video here?