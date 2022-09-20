Kartik Aaryan viral video: Actor Kartik Aaryan gave his fans yet another reason to celebrate his humility and personality. On Monday, he was clicked flying an economy class from Jodhpur to Mumbai. A video from inside the aircraft is going viral in which Kartik is seen using the economy class to travel, and also to interact with his fans on the journey.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Grooves to Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Track, Netizens Say 'So Cool, Bro' | Watch

Kartik waves to the fans, meets them and also clicks photos with them. He thanks everyone for their love and support. The actor gets a heart welcome with loud claps and cheers as he enters the aircraft to take his seat. He humbly thanks the fellow passengers and compliments ‘so sweet of you….’ Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch Event With Kartik Aryan And Kiara Advani, Actor Reveals Best Part During Shoot

As soon as the video went viral, several people comment on it and praised Kartik’s gesture. Many social media users highlighted how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is so down-to-earth and never fails to impress the audience with his humility. One Instagram user commented, “Sushant bhai ke bad yeh hi hai ❤️ (sic),” another one wrote, “👏👏 most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people’s ❤️ (sic).”

Kartik has delivered one of the most successful films in Bollywood this year. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set the Box Office on fire and helped Bollywood to come out of its dry spell at the ticket window. The actor is now working on his next film with Kiara Advani, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. He has also bagged Aashiqui 3. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Kartik!