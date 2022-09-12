Ranveer Singh viral video: Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2022 that took place in Bengaluru this weekend. The actor didn’t just walk the red carpet but also posed with his fans for many selfies. However, the security seemed a bit of concern for him as his bodyguards had a hard time managing the audience and fans crowding around him at the award show. During this hustle, something unusual happened on the red carpet that took even Ranveer by surprise.Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

One of the actor's bodyguards was trying to protect him from the crowd when he accidentally ended up slapping him. The incident was recorded on a video that has been going viral on social media. Ranveer, who of course, didn't see that slap coming, reacted hilariously to the incident. He looked surprised and held his right cheek with dismay.

WATCH: RANVEER SINGH’S BODYGUARD SLAPS HIM AT SIMMA AWARDS 2022

Ranveer was one of the most loved celebrities who attended the South Indian film awards. The other celebs who were seen walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony are Hansika Motwani, Vijay Deverakonda, Amala Paul, Yash, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Arvind Goswami, and Priya Prakash Varrier among others.

Ranveer also hosted a segment at the awards ceremony during which he interacted with Vijay on the stage. The pictures of the two stars having a gala time on the stage of the SIIMA Awards 2022 are now being shared widely by their fans on social media. While Ranveer wore a beige suit, Vijay looked stylish in an embroidered black suit at the show. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ranveer Singh!