Urfi Javed viral video: Urfi Javed was clicked on Tuesday evening in the city. The actor and popular social media influencer was spotted without makeup as she visited a clinic. In a video that is now going viral, Urfi is seen hiding her face from the paps. She is seen wearing a white crop top with a pair of pink oversized pants. However, her makeup-free look is not the highlight of the video. The netizens seem mighty impressed with how she asks the paps to have tea.

Many internet users mentioned in the comments of the video that Urfi always offers food and drinks to the paps. Some of her fans also highlighted that she is kinder than the other celebs and always makes sure that the paps who are waiting to click her are being taken care of. One user wrote, "Ladki hai toh cute papps ka alwys respect krti hai (sic)," another user wrote, "Chalo Kam s kam se khane k liye puchhti to hai ye hmesha aur sb to dekhte bhi ni hai ye dil to ho eska baaki chahe jaise bhi ho (sic)."

Urfi is one of the paps’ favourites in the industry. She discovers her own style and wears confidence on her sleeves. The actor is absolutely unapologetic about how she lives, what she wears and what she speaks in the media. Urfi has also emerged as one of the boldest celebrities in the industry. She never fears calling out people who question her choices and appearances. In an incident recently, she lashed out at the paps for mocking her fashion sense and shaming her for wearing unusual outfits.

