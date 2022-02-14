December of 2021 was special for multiple reasons. It saw the release of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise which set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Raking in big moolah, Pushpa collected over Rs 350 crore at the box office and became one of the most successful Telugu films of all time at the pan-India level. What was more special was that Pushpa: The Rise beat Kabir-Khan directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone – a film that had everything going in its favour. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kabir Khan said ‘Pushpa has done really well. Having said that, I don’t think Bollywood isn’t making good films.’ This ignited an intense social media debate where regional cinema and Bollywood were at loggerheads with each other.Also Read - 'Mithun Da Had Tears In His Eyes..', Sonalee Kulkarni On Her Show Bestseller, Working With Mithun Da And Rise Of Regional Cinema | Exclusive

The question that remains is – will there be a time when regional cinema gets the same love and acceptance as Bollywood movies? Or is there still a long way to go? We spoke to Telugu actor Arjan Bajwa, Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Tamil star Nikitin Dheer and Tamil film director Karthik Subbaraj to know their thoughts on the same. Here's what they had to say:

'I don't see Bollywood as a threat': Arjan Bajwa

When we asked for his opinion on the debate, the Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa said “I don’t think any film industry is giving another film industry a competition. I see it as a collective effort. Films are made in different languages but the language of cinema is universal. I am happy that there are amazing films being made in regional languages. It only raises the bar of the Indian film industry.” He added, “Honestly, I don’t see Bollywood as a threat. It’s a great time to tell stories and not compete in terms of language.”

'My Film Is Trending Next To International Shows': Sonalee Kulkarni



Bestseller actor Sonalee Kulkarni had a nuanced take on the issue. “The change is happening, especially after the onset of the pandemic. You now see regional content do better than Hindi films. OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video have all the regional content in the original language which is being loved by people. My recent release which is a Marathi film is trending on Amazon Prime next to international shows. In the near future, we wouldn’t differentiate between content on the basis of language,” she said.

‘The Problem Is Ignorance Of The Average Viewer’: Nikitin Dheer

Tamil star Nikitin Dheer feels that one should not differentiate between cinema on the basis of language. “Allu Arjun is a huge star in Hyderabad. Telegu film industry has some 35 odd heroes and all of them are successful. If you invest Rs 25 crore on the hero at 35th position, your film would still do well. I can’t think of any other industry where this is possible. It is the sheer ignorance of the average viewer who hasn’t been exposed to Tamil or Telugu cinema. One should view cinema as cinema and not divide it on the basis of language,” says Raktanchal 2 star Nikitin Dheer.

‘The Lines Are Blurred’: Karthik Subbaraj

Mahaan director Karthik Subbaraj lauded Pushpa for his success and he feels that the Indian audience is open to watching all kinds of films. “The barrier is broken. The demarcations are gone. It is a good time to make films because people are open to watching films in a different language,” he said.

What do you think of this debate? Sound off in the comments below!