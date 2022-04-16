Cyrus Sahukar Weds Vaishali Malahara: Indian VJ and Actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. The actor’s friends shared several pictures and videos from pre-wedding festivities on social media. Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Shruti Seth, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Sahil Sangha, Cyrus Broacha, Maria Goretti, and Yudhishtir Urs were among the celebs who took part in the celebrations. Check out this post by Cyrus’s friend Samir:Also Read - Rannvijay Singha Breaks Silence on Being Replaced by Sonu Sood on Roadies After 17 Years

Cyrus And Vaishali’s Grand Wedding Bash!

Cyrus and Vaishali’s pre-wedding festivities, including haldi and mehendi, were held on April 14. In one of the clips, Cryus could be seen singing for Vaishali. Cyrus opted for a black embellished kurta set, while his fiancee Vaishali was dressed in a green lehenga. In one of the images, Cyrus and Vaishali can be seen flaunting their faces smeared with haldi. In a clip from the wedding, Mini, Shruti Seth, Maria, Yudhishtir, and Samir can be seen dancing. Also Read - Watch: Let Cyrus Sahukar Tell You How to Deal With Pressure of Being Productive During Lockdown

Cyrus And Vaishali Seal The Deal With A Kiss!

As friends and family shared the moments from wedding celebrations the couple didn’t shy away from engaging in PDA. In one of the pictures Cyrus and Vaishali held hands for the shutterbugs. While in another photo the couple can be seen locking lips. Cyrus and Vaishali dated for over six years before exchanging wedding vows. In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini Cyrus had said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!”

Friends Shower The Couple With Best Wishes!

Taking to Instagram, Samir shared pictures from the wedding. He captioned his post, “Celebrations in full swing #vairus.” He also geo-tagged the location as Alibaug. Ankur Tewari shared a picture of the couple holding hands in his Instagram stories. Tagging the newlyweds, he wrote, “All you need in love.”

