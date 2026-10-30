Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make first Karwa Chauth appearance as husband and wife – Watch video

Aamir Khan and his wife, Gauri Spratt, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together after tying the knot in July 2026. The couple arrived at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s residence in traditional outfits, joining several Bollywood celebrities for the festive celebrations.

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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Karwa Chauth (PC- Twitter)

Karwa Chauth celebrations brought several Bollywood celebrities together at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence on Thursday evening. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan and his wife, Gauri Spratt, who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together after marrying in July 2026.

Aamir and Gauri arrived at the Kapoor residence dressed in traditional outfits. The actor wore a deep blue floral kurta with his signature harem pants, while Gauri looked elegant in a purple brocade sharara. The couple posed for the paparazzi before entering the house for the celebrations.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s First Karwa Chauth

For Aamir and Gauri, the evening was special as it marked their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2026. Their wedding marked Aamir’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the former couple share a son, Azad.

Aamir Khan arrived with wife Gauri Spratt at Anil Kapoor’s residence amid the Karwa Chauth celebrations.

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#AamirKhan #GauriSpratt #IndiaForums #KarwaChauth #Bollywood https://t.co/oZ8SCaN1yV — India Forums (@indiaforums) October 29, 2026

Several other celebrities were also spotted at the gathering, including Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday and Mira Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, also arrived in a traditional Anarkali outfit. Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, attended the celebrations with her husband, Rohan Thakkar. The couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together after getting married earlier this year.

Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor’s house! ❤️ Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Riddhima, Maheep & more celebs join Sunita Kapoor for the puja ✨ #KarwaChauth2026 #AnilKapoor #Bollywood https://t.co/1Ag5KA5fU5 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) October 29, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

Aamir Khan on interfaith marriages

Aamir Khan has once again addressed the controversy surrounding his personal life, this time responding directly to allegations that have followed his interfaith relationships over the years. The actor, who has often preferred to keep discussions centred on his work, decided to clarify his stance after fresh criticism surfaced following his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Aamir dismissed the ‘brand ambassador of love jihad’ label and explained that his marriages and relationships have always been based on mutual respect rather than religion. He also made it clear that neither his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, nor his current partner Gauri Spratt ever converted to another faith.