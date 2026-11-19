Aamir Khan leases three Santacruz apartments in Mumbai, pays Rs 38 lakh monthly rent

Aamir Khan's latest real estate move has drawn attention to the premium housing market in Mumbai, where luxury residential properties continue to command high rental values.

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Aamir Khan's Mumbai property deal includes three luxury flats (PC: Instagram)

Mumbai’s luxury property market has seen another high-value rental deal involving a Bollywood star. Aamir Khan has entered into a new residential arrangement in the city, bringing attention to the actor’s property choices and his association with some of Mumbai’s premium neighbourhoods. The development comes after his earlier rental agreement in Pali Hill and adds another chapter to his real estate activities. The latest deal involves multiple apartments in one residential complex, with a long-term agreement and several conditions related to rent, parking and maintenance.

Aamir Khan leases three apartments in Santacruz for Rs 38 lakh

As per Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan has leased three luxury apartments at Seasons Trimurti in Santacruz West, Mumbai, for a combined monthly rent of Rs 38 lakh. The leave and licence agreements have been signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan, according to property registration documents.

The apartments are located on the 14th, 12th and 11th floors of the building on North Avenue. The largest unit measures 6,200 sq ft, while the other two apartments cover 3,000 sq ft each. Together, the three homes have a carpet area of 12,200 sq ft.

Rent, security deposit and lease details

The largest apartment has a monthly rent of Rs 20 lakh. The other two units have been leased for Rs 9 lakh each, taking the total monthly rental amount to Rs 38 lakh. Each apartment also comes with three car parking spaces, giving the actor access to nine parking spots.

The agreements have a tenure of 48 months, starting January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030. The rent will increase by 5% every year. A combined security deposit of Rs 38 lakh has been paid, equivalent to one month’s rent. At the initial rental rate, the annual expense comes to Rs 4.56 crore.

The monthly rent also covers society maintenance, water charges and existing and future property and municipal taxes. The agreement does not allow structural changes or permanent additions to the apartments.

Aamir Khan’s earlier rental deal in Pali Hill

This is not the actor’s first major rental arrangement in Mumbai. In 2025, he leased four apartments at Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill for a combined monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh.

The five-year agreement was registered in May 2025 and runs until May 2030. It includes a 45-month lock-in period, a security deposit of more than Rs 1.46 crore and a 5% annual rent increase. His move to rented accommodation was linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he reportedly owns around 12 apartments.

Aamir Khan’s other property investments in Mumbai

Apart from his rental arrangements, Khan has also purchased residential property in Mumbai. In June 2024, he bought a 1,027 sq ft apartment at Bella Vista Apartments in Pali Hill for Rs 9.75 crore. The transaction involved stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

He is also reported to own residences in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, along with a sea-facing home in Bandra.