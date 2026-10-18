Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray amid controversy over Imran Khan’s notice to leave India, video goes viral

A video showing Aamir Khan arriving at the Mumbai residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has circulated online as attention remains on the actor’s family and the ongoing immigration proceedings involving Imran Khan.

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Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray amid controversy over Imran Khan’s notice (PC: Twitter)

A meeting between Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has caught public attention in Mumbai. A video of Aamir arriving at the politician’s residence has circulated online, drawing interest because of the ongoing controversy involving Aamir’s nephew, actor Imran Khan. Imran is facing an immigration matter after receiving a notice directing him to leave India. Aamir’s visit has led to questions about whether the two developments are connected.

Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray at Shivtirth

Aamir Khan visited Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, Shivtirth. According to reports, Aamir’s partner, Gauri Spratt, accompanied him. The purpose of the meeting remains unclear, and neither side has issued a statement explaining what was discussed.

The visit has attracted attention partly because of its timing. Imran Khan’s immigration case has been in the news after he challenged an order directing him to leave India. However, the timing alone does not establish that the meeting was related to the case.

Aamir and Raj Thackeray have shared a friendly relationship in the past, and photographs of their earlier meetings have appeared on social media. The latest visit has renewed interest in their association, although no official details about the discussion are available.

See viral video of Aamir Khan and Raj Thackeray here

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Aamir Khan meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence, Shivtirth. The meeting comes amid reports that Aamir’s nephew, actor Imran Khan, has challenged a notice asking him to leave India in court (Source: MNS) https://t.co/R1I39SdItu — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Why is Imran Khan facing a notice to leave India?

Imran Khan has received a notice from Mumbai’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. The actor has challenged the notice by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court.

The matter follows an incident on October 10, when Imran, his partner, Lekha Washington and Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie Khan were detained during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The gathering was organised by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) and called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What happened during the CJP protest?

Imran, Lekha and Zayn were among those detained during the demonstration. The protest drew attention because of its demands concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the police action against participants.

Following the incident, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Mumbai Police and sought an inquiry into Imran’s participation. The matter later developed into an immigration issue after the FRRO issued the notice directing the actor to leave the country.

Imran has challenged the order in court. The petition puts the notice under judicial scrutiny, while the legal proceedings remain separate from the unanswered questions surrounding Aamir’s visit to Raj Thackeray.

Is Aamir Khan’s meeting linked to Imran Khan’s case?

At present, there is no confirmed evidence that Aamir’s meeting with Raj Thackeray was connected to Imran’s immigration case. Raj Thackeray has also expressed views on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which has prompted further online discussion about the timing of the visit.

However, neither Aamir nor Raj Thackeray has confirmed any link between the meeting and the case. Until either side provides an explanation, any connection remains speculation.