Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie shows injury marks on her arms and legs after detention in Mumbai during Kranti Maidan protest – Watch video

Zayn Marie Khan has shared a video showing injury marks after being detained during a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. The actor's message following her release has also drawn attention online.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-niece-zayn-marie-shows-injury-marks-on-her-arms-and-legs-after-detention-in-mumbai-during-kranti-maidan-protest-watch-video-8535237/ Copy

Zayn Marie (PC: Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s niece, actor Zayn Marie Khan, has shared a video that has drawn attention to her experience during a protest in Mumbai. After being detained by the Mumbai Police along with actor Imran Khan and Lekha Washington, Zayn took to social media to show marks on her arms, fingers and legs. Her post also carried a message about fear, adding another dimension to the discussion surrounding the incident. The three were released a few hours after their detention, but the episode continued to make headlines after they shared updates online. Here’s what Zayn posted, what she said about her experience and why the protest took place.

Zayn Marie shares video showing injury marks after Mumbai police detention

Zayn Marie shared an Instagram Reel recently in which she showed marks on her arms, fingers, and legs. Looking directly into the camera, she said, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.”

She captioned the post, “she exposes (the state) on the internet.”, while for the video caption she wrote, “Democratic Fit Check”. The video came a day after Zayn was detained during a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. She had earlier shared a photograph from inside a police van, where she was seen sitting alongside Imran Khan and Lekha Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington also detained during Mumbai protest

Zayn Marie was not the only actor detained during the incident. Imran Khan and his partner, actor Lekha Washington, were also taken into custody by Mumbai Police on October 10, 2026. All three were released a few hours later, and they also shared updates on social media that they are safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

Imran posted a photograph from inside the police van and said he did not know why he had been detained. He also claimed that they had been driven around in the vehicle for about two hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Lekha, meanwhile, shared videos confirming that they were safe after their release. In another post, she alleged that they faced difficulties finding transport to return home, claiming that drivers were reluctant to take them because of the police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

Why were Zayn Marie, Imran Khan, and other protesters detained?

Zayn Marie, Imran Khan, Lekha Washington, and over 400 other demonstrators were detained by the Mumbai Police for participating in unauthorized Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests outside August Kranti Maidan. The detention took place during a protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mumbai Police said permission had not been granted for the gathering at August Kranti Maidan. Authorities cited restrictions on demonstrations at the location, with Azad Maidan as the designated protest venue under court directions.