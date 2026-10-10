Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan detained during CJP protest in Mumbai, video goes viral

A video featuring actor Imran Khan has attracted online attention after he was reportedly detained alongside several demonstrators during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan.

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Imran Khan detained at Mumbai CJP protest along with several protesters (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, was reportedly detained during a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. The demonstration was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about electoral roll revisions. A video purportedly showing the actor being escorted towards a police vehicle surfaced on social media. The protest also led to detentions in several parts of Mumbai and Delhi, with police increasing security to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

Imran Khan detained during CJP protest in Mumbai

Imran Khan was reportedly among several demonstrators detained during protests at August Kranti Maidan and other locations in Mumbai. According to reports, police took action against people who had gathered to show solidarity with the CJP demonstration planned at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. A video allegedly showing the actor being escorted by police personnel towards a vehicle began circulating online.

Multiple reports also stated that more than 400 people were detained during the demonstrations in Mumbai. The police action took place at multiple locations as protesters gathered to support the movement and raise concerns about the electoral process.

Check out viral video of Imran Khan here

BIG BREAKING ​Bollywood actor Imran Khan DETAINED by Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan for attempting to gather in support of CJP’s unauthorized protest call. => Mumbai Police had DENIED permission for the demonstration. https://t.co/n50ffZnwbz — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) October 10, 2026

Imran Khan explains why he joined the protest

Before being detained by police, Imran Khan explained that he had joined the demonstration as an ordinary citizen and was not representing any political organisation. Speaking about his presence at the protest with ANI, he said, “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people’s voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: Before he was detained by Police, Actor Imran Khan says, “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people’s voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative…” — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Why were protesters demanding the CEC’s resignation?

The CJP demonstration targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protesters demanded his resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and raised concerns about transparency in the process. The dispute centres on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The protesting group has alleged irregularities and possible vote manipulation. These remain allegations raised by protesters and should not be treated as established findings.

Tushar Gandhi and other protesters detained in Mumbai

Imran Khan was not the only prominent person reportedly detained in Mumbai. Activist Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, was detained earlier in the day while heading towards August Kranti Maidan to participate in the demonstration. Police also detained workers associated with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi after a protest near Hutatma Chowk. Additional security personnel were deployed at several locations as authorities sought to prevent gatherings without the required permission.

CJP leaders and other figures detained in Delhi

The demonstrations also saw police action in Delhi. According to reports, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after arriving at the New Delhi airport from Mumbai. They were reportedly taken into custody inside a commercial aircraft.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also reportedly detained at his residence in Gurugram. Reports further mentioned detentions involving political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, AISA president Neha Bora and activist Radhika Ganesh in Chennai along with several other content creators have also been detained.

Security tightened across Mumbai

Mumbai Police increased security at important locations, including Shivaji Park in Dadar, Flora Fountain in South Mumbai and Hutatma Chowk. Additional personnel were deployed to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain order as demonstrations continued.