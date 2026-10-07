Abhishek Bachchan says Shah Rukh Khan has been like an ‘elder brother’, recalls advice before acting debut

Abhishek Bachchan recalled Shah Rukh Khan has continued to support him over the years and has “literally taken personal responsibility" even with the King movie.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan (Pic Collage)

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed a piece of advice from Shah Rukh Khan that has stayed with him for years. Recalling a conversation with the superstar before he entered the film industry, Abhishek said Khan taught him to focus on and love the film he was working on at the time. In an interview with BBC Asian Network ahead of King, Abhishek also spoke about his long association with Shah Rukh. He recalled spending Sundays playing cricket at filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s house, where Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Sikandar Kher were also part of the group.

Shah Rukh was around during those days as well, and Abhishek remembered him as an “elder brother” to the group. He said Khan has continued to support him over the years and has “literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well.”

What advice did Shah Rukh Khan give Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek recalled asking Shah Rukh a simple question before making his acting debut: which film was his favourite? Khan’s answer left a lasting impression on him. He told Abhishek, “My favourite film is the film I am doing right now. Because if that is not my favourite film, then why am I doing it? So, what I am doing right now has to be my favourite. What has happened in the past is the past. I don’t think about it. Right now it is King.”

Abhishek said the same approach continues to influence how he looks at his work. For him, the conversation is a reminder to focus on the project he is currently working on instead of constantly looking back at what he has already done.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond

Abhishek and Shah Rukh have known each other for years, with their families also sharing a close association with the film industry. Abhishek’s recollection of their early interactions highlights the bond he developed with Khan even before beginning his own acting career.

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Siddharth and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Pictures.

The action thriller will mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. She plays a young protégé trained by Shah Rukh’s veteran assassin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi.

Recent reports have also suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan could reunite with Shah Rukh in the film for a dance number.

King is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was most recently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata on ZEE5. The Madhumita directorial is the Hindi remake of her Tamil film KD A Karuppu Durai.