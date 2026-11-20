Aditya Dhar credits wife Yami Gautam for changing his fate after 20 years of struggle, says ‘It’s all the lady luck…’

After spending two decades finding his footing in the film industry, the filmmaker reflects on his transformation from a struggling director to one of the most talked-about names in Bollywood.

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Aditya Dhar recalls his journey from struggle to success (Instagram)

The journey to success is rarely as quick as it appears, especially in the film industry, where years of hard work can go unnoticed before one project changes everything. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is experiencing that phase of his career after the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise. While his recent films have brought him widespread recognition, the director has not forgotten the years he spent finding his place in Bollywood. At the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards, Aditya reflected on his long journey, spoke about his professional achievements and credited his wife Yami Gautam Dhar for bringing a positive change in his life.

Aditya Dhar calls Yami Gautam his lady luck

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were honoured at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards. During the event, Aditya spoke about the years of effort that went into reaching this stage of his career. He also credited Yami for bringing good fortune into his life.

The filmmaker said, “I can only say that it took me 20 years to become an overnight sensation. So, it’s been quite a hell of a journey. And the graph has been quite an exciting one. I’m really, really thankful that I’m married to one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met. My fate changed the moment she entered my life. And I feel that it’s all the lady luck which is helping me tell the Bharat story to the world.”

Yami Gautam recalls Aditya Dhar’s dedication to filmmaking

Yami also spoke about her husband’s commitment to his craft. She recalled how Aditya would sometimes spend nearly 70 hours on film sets without sleeping while remaining completely focused on bringing his vision to life. She highlighted the determination required to take on ambitious projects and the courage needed to see them through. Her remarks offered a glimpse into the hard work that often remains behind the scenes while a film is being made.

From Mumbai struggles to the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Aditya moved to Mumbai in 2006 with the ambition of becoming a filmmaker. His early career involved several roles, including assistant direction, screenwriting and lyric writing. Before making his directorial debut, he contributed to projects such as Kabul Express (2006), Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012).

His major breakthrough came with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film was based on the 2016 Indian Army surgical strike and became a major box-office success. It collected approximately Rs 341 crore worldwide and earned Aditya the National Film Award for Best Director. The film also won Vicky Kaushal the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge take box office by storm

Following the success of Uri, Aditya co-founded production house B62 Studios with his brother Lokesh Dhar in 2019. He went on to work on several projects, including Article 370 (2024), which starred Yami Gautam and was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. He also co-wrote and co-produced Dhoom Dhaam (2025) and worked on Baramulla (2025).

After a gap of nearly seven years as a director, Aditya returned with Dhurandhar in 2025. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film became a major commercial success and collected approximately Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, with an India net collection of Rs 840.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The success continued with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel took the franchise to another level, collecting approximately Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide. Its India net collection stood at Rs 1,149.30 crore, according to Sacnilk’s reported figures.

The success of both films established Aditya as one of the most talked-about filmmakers in the industry. The remarkable box-office performance of the franchise also brought renewed attention to his journey and the years of work that came before this success. Both parts of Dhurandhar franchise are currently available for streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam’s family life

Aditya and Yami tied the knot on June 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024. While Aditya’s recent professional achievements have brought him widespread recognition, his remarks at the awards ceremony show how much he values Yami’s presence in his life.