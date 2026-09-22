Aditya Dhar hopes Dhurandhar makes it to National Film Awards next year: ‘Hopefully, if we come next year also’

72nd National Film Awards: Aditya Dhar hopes Dhurandhar makes it to National Film Awards next year, says today is just for Article 370.

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Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar (PC- Twitter)

Yami Gautam had a special moment at the 72nd National Film Awards as she received the Best Actress honour for Article 370. Her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who produced the film, joined her at the ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, and is already hoping to return next year with Dhurandhar. Dhar said he was at the ceremony primarily to support Yami and celebrate the success of Article 370. When asked about the couple’s successful run over the past two years, the filmmaker shifted the focus back to his wife. “We are here for Article 370. We’ll discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it’s all about Article 370.”

Yami, who received her first National Film Award this year, said the honour was a special moment for her. The 37-year-old actor said she was still trying to take in the significance of the achievement.

“It feels great. This is the biggest validation for any artiste. It’s the highest honour that’s presented to you by your country. I don’t think I’ll be able to express it right now,” she said.

VIDEO | Ekta Nagar, Kevadia: Yami Gautam Dhar wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as an intelligence officer in the political action thriller Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/x18kWvqhv6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026



Yami also spoke about what Article 370 meant to her career. According to the actor, the film gave her the opportunity to explore the kind of role she had been waiting to play for years. “I am still trying to soak in. I am smiling but from the inside, I am still feeling like the energy of a newcomer for whom everything is so big and so special. For a film like Article 370, which gave me so much as an artiste, as an actor – everything I had been wanting to do for the longest time,” she added.

The 72nd National Film Awards are recognising films released in 2024. Since Dhurandhar arrived in 2025, the film will be eligible for consideration at a later edition of the awards. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in 2026.

The ceremony also honoured Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Randeep Huda and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Veteran actor Anant Nag is being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.