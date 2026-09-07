Adnan Sami reveals life after Indian citizenship: ‘It was never difficult for me’

Adnan Sami began his musical journey in the early 1990s and went on to become a popular name in Indian music.

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Singer and composer Adnan Sami has opened up about his journey in India and revealed how becoming an Indian citizen changed his life. During a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on Game Changers: The Music Series, Sami spoke about his experience of working in India before and after receiving Indian citizenship. He said that getting work in the country was never a problem for him, even when he was a Pakistani citizen. “It was never difficult for me to get work in India when I was a Pakistani citizen. A lot of things changed after I got Indian citizenship. Main India ka ho gaya aur India mera ho gaya.”

When did Adnan Sami become an Indian citizen?

Adnan Sami became a naturalised Indian citizen on January 1, 2016. He had first come to India in March 2001 on a visitor’s visa and later established himself as a successful singer and composer in the Indian music industry.

His journey towards Indian citizenship began after his Pakistani passport expired in 2015 and was not renewed. He subsequently applied for legal status in India on humanitarian grounds.

The Ministry of Home Affairs granted him Indian citizenship under Section 6(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which allows the government to grant citizenship through naturalisation.

Why did Adnan Sami move to India?

Sami had earlier spoken about his decision to move to India and said that the lack of opportunities and support in Pakistan’s music industry influenced his decision. He also recalled receiving encouragement from legendary singer Asha Bhosle, which played an important role in his decision to explore opportunities in India. The singer has often credited India for accepting his music and providing him with a platform to showcase his talent.

Adnan Sami’s music career

Adnan Sami began his musical journey in the early 1990s and went on to become a popular name in Indian music. He has worked across several genres, including Indian classical, pop and film music. He gained widespread recognition with the album Kabhi To Nazar Milao, which became a major success. Over the years, he has also delivered several popular Hindi songs and albums. For his contribution to the arts, Sami was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2020.