Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 10: Karan Johar reflects on one-sided love, admits flaws in Ranbir-Anushka starrer, ‘Ek tarfa pyaar…’

As Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes 10 years, Karan Johar looks back at the film's personal story of unrequited love. The filmmaker acknowledges its flaws but says he would tell the story the same way again.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ae-dil-hai-mushkil-turns-10-karan-johar-reflects-on-one-sided-love-admits-flaws-in-ranbir-kapoor-anushka-sharma-starrer-8539994/ Copy

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 10 (PC: IMDb)

Some films stay with audiences long after their theatrical release, not because their stories are perfect, but because of their emotional connection that feels familiar. Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one such film. Released in 2016, the romantic drama explored heartbreak, friendship, and the pain of loving someone who does not feel the same way. A decade later, the filmmaker has revisited the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer with a heartfelt note, opening up about the personal experiences that shaped its story. While Karan Johar has acknowledged that the film received mixed reactions, especially towards its final act, Johar remains firm about the emotions he wanted to put on screen.

Karan Johar calls Ae Dil Hai Mushkil a personal story of love and heartbreak

Marking calls Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 10th anniversary on October 28, 2026, Karan Johar shared a video featuring scenes from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and reflected on what the story means to him. He described the film as a collection of his experiences with love, longing and heartbreak, making it one of his most personal projects.

He began his note with, “Ae dil hai mushkil… will always be a personal story to me… a cumulation of many pieces of my pursuits of love and longing and perhaps also many of my own heartbreaks … at possibly one of the most vulnerable moments of my life I realised that one sided love did not need remorse or sympathy … it didn’t warrant pain or empathy… all it needed was deep and intense understanding that the power of love is so much larger than the reciprocation of the same…”

The filmmaker explained that his understanding of one-sided love changed how he approached the story. According to Johar, love does not lose its value simply because the other person does not return the same feelings. He believes the experience itself can be powerful and can help a person understand their own emotions better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He further explained, “Loving someone has to be an act of selflessness and we as a community of lovers have to disassociate the “I” in “ I LOVE YOU” Selflessness is where true love truly resides… That feeling made me tell this story. “

Johar also shared his thoughts on the idea of selflessness in love. He said that loving someone should not always depend on receiving something in return. This belief became an important part of the film’s central theme, often described as ek tarfa pyaar.

Karan Johar admits Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had its flaws

While the film remains close to his heart, Karan Johar did not shy away from acknowledging the criticism it received. He admitted that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had its flaws and that its third act, in particular, led to divided reactions among viewers.

He wrote, “I do admit that it wasn’t without its flaws and had several polarised responses … especially to its third act…. BUT truth be told I would have still told it the same way even today, with its flaws… with its perceived imperfections…No art can be perfect and all interpretation is welcome but conviction has to trump all logic and sensibility when you want to be an unabashed story teller.”

His anniversary note also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew who helped bring his vision to life. Johar thanked Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan for their performances, acknowledging their contribution to the film.

He added, “10 years ago we told a story about unrequited love. The essence of our story was “ ek tarfa pyaar” but the love we have towards all the lovers of our love story is unconditional…. Love you all from the bottom of our hearts…”

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes 10 years

Released on October 28, 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan, an aspiring singer who falls in love with Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan also featured in major roles. According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “A passionate singer falls deeply in love with Alizeh, who only sees him as a friend. When she marries another man, he finds solace with Saba, but his heart remains torn between both women.”

Rather than presenting love as something that always leads to a relationship, the film focused on the emotional journey of someone whose feelings are not returned in the way they hope. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil achieved worldwide collection of Rs 240.72 crore, according to Sacnilk.