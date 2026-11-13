After Diwali pollution, Juhi Chawla raises concern over strange burnt-fuel smell in Mumbai

Juhi Chawla raises concern over strange burnt-fuel smell in Mumbai, asks if others have noticed it.

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Juhi Chawla on Mumbai Pollution (PC-Instagram)

Actor Juhi Chawla has raised concerns over a strange smell that has been lingering in Mumbai for the past few days. The actress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday and asked residents if they had also noticed a strong smell in the air, which she described as something similar to burnt fuel, kerosene or diesel. Sharing her experience, Juhi said that she had been noticing the smell at different times of the day, especially during the early morning hours. She also asked people to share if they had experienced something similar.

She wrote, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know”.

Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel.

I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day.

Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know.. — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2026



The actress’s post comes at a time when Mumbai is dealing with worsening air quality following Diwali celebrations and the use of firecrackers. The city’s AQI reached 171 on November 9, marking a 28% increase from the 134 recorded on the day after Diwali last year.

As many as eight monitoring locations in Mumbai recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Firecracker smoke was identified as one of the major contributors to the pollution. Health experts have also warned that exposure to fine particulate matter can lead to breathing problems, cardiovascular complications and inflammation. Children and senior citizens remain particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality.

The impact of Diwali celebrations was also visible in the number of fire-related emergencies reported across the city. Between November 6 and November 9, the Mumbai Fire Brigade received 282 fire calls, of which 200 were linked to firecrackers. On November 8 alone, 137 out of 142 fire calls were cracker-related. One person also lost their life in a fire incident.

Following these incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned rockets and aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25.

Juhi Chawla’s net worth

While Juhi Chawla may not be seen in films as frequently as she once was, the actress continues to remain among the wealthiest personalities in the Indian film industry. According to the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, her estimated net worth stands at Rs 7,790 crore, making her reportedly the richest actress in India. Her wealth is said to be significantly higher than that of several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.