After gangster Goldy Dhillon threats Amitabh Bachchan, his ‘Bach gaye’ tweet goes viral

The social media post has gone viral after gangster Goldy Dhillon issued a fresh death threat to Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on November 16. The chilling warning, in which he claimed that both actors could be targeted despite bulletproof protection, has sparked fresh concerns over the family's security.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, was allegedly on the radar of shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two alleged shooters who were reportedly planning to target the actor. The police suspect that the plan was linked to a statement Bachchan allegedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Police have identified the two arrested men as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. Both were arrested on Saturday. According to the police, the accused were also involved in a separate plan to open fire on a Delhi-based businessman for extortion.

Amid the developments, Bachchan shared a cryptic post on social media during the intervening night of November 15 and 16. He wrote, “bach gaye (survived)” without explaining what he was referring to.

Delhi Police foils two shooting plots

T 5847 – बच गए — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2026



According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the arrests helped prevent two alleged shooting plots. One involved an attempt to target a Delhi-based businessman for extortion, while the other was aimed at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai.

Vikas Thakur was reportedly assigned to carry out the shooting of the businessman in Delhi and had travelled from Mumbai for the task. Deepak Singh was supposed to join him later.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell first arrested Vikas. The police subsequently traced and arrested Deepak, who was reportedly hiding in Mumbai. Investigators suspect that Deepak had been assigned to execute the attack on the Bollywood actor.

Why was Amitabh Bachchan allegedly targeted?

The police suspect that the plan to target Bachchan may have been connected to a statement he allegedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the exact reason behind the alleged conspiracy is still being investigated. The police are also trying to establish the connections between the accused, their handlers and the people who may have given them instructions.

Amitabh Bachchan received three bomb threats in one month

The latest development comes after Amitabh Bachchan received fourth bomb threats through emails in the past month. The first threat was received on October 23. It mentioned an alleged attack on Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office and Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

The second threatening email arrived on November 6 and named Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as possible targets. The email also referred to ‘Khalistan’ and claimed that an attack could take place during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The third threat was received on November 12. It reportedly named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor’s office and several banks as targets. Following the threats, security agencies searched the locations mentioned in the emails. However, nothing suspicious was found at any of the sites.

The fourth threat came on November 16 from gangster Goldy Dhillon. He wrote on a social media post, “We have 200 more brothers ready. Anyone responsible for the 1984 genocide will never be forgiven, whether they are whoever they are or live in any country. They will definitely face consequences. Anyone who speaks against the Sikh community is our enemy. We don’t care who they are. Note: They can get as many bulletproof cabins installed as they want or take whatever security measures they wish. We will kill both father and son (Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan) even inside their bulletproof protection.”

The Mumbai Police have since increased security outside Bachchan’s Juhu residence. Additional police personnel have been deployed, and barricades have been placed outside Jalsa.

When Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans from behind bulletproof glass

Amid the security concerns, Bachchan also made a change to his weekly Sunday fan meet-and-greet on November 1. The actor appeared behind bulletproof glass while greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence.

Usually, the veteran actor stands on a wheeled pedestal to get a better view of the crowd. However, on that Sunday, the pedestal was covered with glass on three sides. He did not use the bulletproof glass during his subsequent Sunday appearances on November 8 and November 15.