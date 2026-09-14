After Hanuman Ansh’s Rs 200 crore success, Vishal Chaturvedi announces next film on Goswami Tulsidas

RamBola will be based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas, one of the most respected saints and poets of the 16th century.

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Hanuman Ansh (PC: IMDb)

The success of Hanuman Ansh has brought filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi into the spotlight. Now, the director has announced his next project, RamBola, which will tell the story of legendary saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. Mahaveer Jain Films announced on Monday through an Instagram post. The production house shared the title along with details about the film’s cast and crew. The caption read, “With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude we bring to you “RamBola”. The Immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh. Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films”.

What is RamBola about?

RamBola will be based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas, one of the most respected saints and poets of the 16th century. He was a devoted follower of Lord Ram and is best known for writing Ramcharitmanas, his retelling of the Ramayana in the Awadhi language.

Vishal Chaturvedi will write and direct the film. Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh will produce the project.

Hanuman Ansh turns into a box office success

Vishal Chaturvedi is currently enjoying the success of Hanuman Ansh. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. His devotees believe him to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role and focuses on Neem Karoli Baba’s simple teachings and spiritual journey. The film’s synopsis describes Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise.

Despite being made on a modest budget, Hanuman Ansh has performed far beyond expectations. The film released in India on August 4 and had a slow start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. Its first two weeks were also slow, with the film earning around Rs 1.48 crore.

However, the film witnessed a major turnaround from Day 17, when it collected Rs 2.20 crore. Positive reactions from audiences on social media helped the film gain momentum, with word of mouth bringing more people to theatres.

The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. It is also set to release in Telugu on September 18.