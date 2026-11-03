After Tiger Shroff firing incident, Amitabh Bachchan threat and Salman Khan security concerns, AICWA seeks PM Modi’s help

Recent incidents involving prominent film personalities have brought celebrity safety into focus, prompting calls for stronger protection and greater attention to the issue.

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AICWA seeks PM Modi's help over Bollywood stars' security concerns (PC: Instagram)

The safety of film personalities has become a growing concern in Mumbai, with recent incidents raising questions about how secure actors and their families really are. From attacks near celebrities’ homes to threats allegedly linked to extortion, the situation has drawn attention across the entertainment industry. A recent appearance by Amitabh Bachchan outside his Juhu residence added another dimension to the discussion. The veteran actor, who has greeted fans every Sunday for decades, was seen behind a bulletproof glass enclosure. The unusual sight has now prompted a film workers’ association to seek urgent government intervention.

AICWA writes to PM Modi over Bollywood security

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting immediate steps to protect actors, filmmakers and their families. In a letter dated November 3, 2026, association president Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta highlighted several incidents involving shootings, attacks and alleged extortion threats against members of the film industry.

The letter also referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Sunday appearance outside Jalsa, where his son Abhishek Bachchan accompanied him. The association expressed concern that the 84-year-old actor had to greet his fans from behind a protective glass enclosure. It wrote, “For more than four decades he has met his fans there every Sunday, and people from across India and abroad come just to see him. At the age of 84, he never imagined he would have to protect himself like this in his own city. His son Abhishek Bachchan, who rarely comes out, stood beside him to protect his father.”

Tiger Shroff firing incident adds to concerns

AICWA has listed several incidents to explain why it believes security arrangements need to be strengthened. These include the murder of Baba Siddique in Bandra, firing outside Salman Khan‘s residence and the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home. The association has also mentioned the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence and repeated attacks targeting comedian Kapil Sharma‘s Kaps cafe in Canada.

The recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu has further intensified these concerns. According to the letter, the incident took place in a crowded area, putting people nearby at risk. AICWA stated, “Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most prominent VIP areas, in the presence of a large crowd. Two persons were hit by bullets… Tiger Shroff has no known controversy and no known enmity with anyone. He was targeted in broad daylight for one reason: to spread terror.”

See AICWA’s complete viral post here

Bollywood behind bulletproof glass: Amitabh Bachchan forced to meet fans from behind bulletproof glass. After the murder of Baba Siddique and attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, who is next? All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respectfully demanding: Foolproof security for film personalities and their families A complete crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, with NIA investigation Fast-track trials and strict punishment for the guilty Restoration of law and order in Mumbai Mumbai must never go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear. | #AICWA | #Bollywood |#AmitabhBachchan | #Mumbai |#TigerShroff | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 3, 2026

Association suspects extortion behind attacks

AICWA believes that several of these incidents could be connected to extortion attempts. The letter argues that gangsters may be targeting well-known film personalities because of Bollywood’s visibility and influence. It also refers to reports of an alleged Rs 5 crore extortion demand involving Tusshar Kapoor.

The association wrote, “All these attacks appear to be aimed at extortion. Gangsters know that Bollywood is the softest target and that it is known all over the world. By attacking famous film personalities, they want to make a name for themselves and to extort money on a large scale.”

It further raised concerns about Mumbai’s law-and-order situation, arguing that if prominent personalities are not safe, ordinary residents may also feel vulnerable. The letter stated, “Today, law and order has broken down in Mumbai. If a celebrity like Tiger Shroff is not safe in the heart of the city, an ordinary Mumbaikar cannot feel safe either. In 2026, the terror of the underworld, which was believed to have been brought under control, has returned to the streets of Mumbai. Words alone are not enough; Bollywood needs real and visible protection.”

Salman Khan and other actors take security measures

The association also pointed to the additional precautions being taken by film personalities. Salman Khan has reportedly installed bulletproof glass at his residence, while Akshay Kumar and others have also strengthened security arrangements. The increasing use of bulletproof vehicles has added to the concerns.