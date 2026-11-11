After years of larger-than-life roles, can Maatrubhumi showcase more vulnerable Salman Khan?

At 60, Salman Khan is stepping into a challenging role as an army officer. Here's why his latest film could become an important moment in his career.

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Can Maatrubhumi bring Salman Khan out of his larger-than-life superstar image (PC: IMDb)

For years, Salman Khan has been associated with a particular kind of cinema where his screen presence, action sequences and larger-than-life personality often take centre stage. His characters have usually been written to look fearless and almost impossible to defeat. However, his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace makes me curious about a different side of the actor. At 60, Salman is taking on an experimental role as an army personnel, something he has not explored at this scale before. More than the action or the battlefield setting, what interests me is whether this film can bring back the emotionally vulnerable performer we have seen in some of his best films.

Maatrubhumi could be a different chapter in Salman Khan’s career

One of the biggest reasons Maatrubhumi stands out is the character Salman is playing. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan and Salman Khan’s character was earlier reported to be inspired by Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was martyred during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and commanded the 16th Bihar Regiment. However, following changes made to the film, now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, the trailer presents Salman as a senior-ranking Indian Army officer from the Pahadi Bihar Tiger Regiment.

In Heroes (2008), he had a extended cameo appearance as a Sikh army personnel. His 2014 film Jai Ho also featured short glimpse connected to a war-front setting. However, Maatrubhumi gives him an opportunity to explore this world in a much bigger way. At the age of 60, choosing such a physically and emotionally demanding character is an interesting move. It is not just about wearing the uniform or performing action sequences but also about understanding the responsibilities and sacrifices that come with it.

Moving beyond the familiar Bhai-way of doing things

There is no denying that Salman has built a massive identity around his Bhai persona. Whether it is his action films, dialogues or the way his characters handle difficult situations, there is usually a familiar style attached to his performances. Films such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger 3, Race 3, Bharat, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar have continued that larger-than-life image.

But Maatrubhumi appears to be taking a different route. The story seems to focus not only on military operations but also on the emotional cost of war. A soldier is not just someone fighting on the border. He is also a husband, a family member and a person who has to deal with fear, separation and difficult choices. This is where Salman could get a strong opportunity to move away from his typical Bhai-way invincible image.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan remain important benchmarks

Whenever I think about Salman Khan delivering an emotionally layered performance, Kabir Khan‘s cult classic Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ali Abbaz Zafar‘s all-time gem Sultan immediately come to my mind. Both films allowed him to step outside his familiar superstar image and connect with the characters on a much deeper level.

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his innocence, emotional strength and vulnerability made the character Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi memorable. Sultan, meanwhile, showed the physical and emotional struggles of Sultan Ali Khan, dealing with failure, personal setbacks and redemption. The depth and intensity he brought to these performances will always remain among the strongest examples of his acting abilities.

That is exactly the kind of emotional connection I would like to see in Maatrubhumi. The film has the setting and subject matter to bring out similar layers, provided the writing and performance give enough space to the character.

Why Apoorva Lakhia’s direction could make a difference

Director Apoorva Lakhia is another reason to be interested in this project. While his filmography includes action-driven stories and gangster-oriented subjects, his films have also attempted to establish strong character identities. Action and scale have been important elements of his cinema, but the emotional journeys of characters have also played a role in making their stories engaging.

With Maatrubhumi, he has the opportunity to balance military action with personal emotions. The presence of Chitrangda Singh and the focus on a soldier’s family life could further add to Salman’s character development. The film’s reported approach of looking at the human cost of conflict rather than simply presenting a battle between two sides also makes the subject more interesting.

Can Maatrubhumi bring back Actor Salman Khan rather than Superstar?

The trailer suggests that Maatrubhumi will have its share of intense action and commercial elements leaving VFX and technical aspects aside. However, I believe its real strength could lie in the quieter moments between those sequences. Showing a soldier’s pain, his responsibilities and the emotional burden of serving the country could give Salman something different to work with.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. If Apoorva Lakhia manages to bring out the emotional side of the character while allowing Salman to move beyond his familiar screen persona, the film could become an important turning point in his career.

For me, the biggest achievement of Maatrubhumi would not be seeing Salman Khan deliver another blockbuster or establish his superstar status once again. It would be seeing him command the screen through his acting rather than just his established image and if film manages to bring out same depth and intensity that made Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan special, it could mark the biggest comeback — not of the “Superstar, but Actor Salman Khan,” and that is the version I will always be rooting for.