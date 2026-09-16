Agni Sakshi: Was there romance between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala? Writer recalls their bond

Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala’s relationship rumours were revisited by Agni Sakshi writer Ranbir Pushp. He said, ‘Sunne mein aayi, papers mein yeh baatein aayi, padhne ko bhi mila'.

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Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala’s bond in Agni Sakshi (PC-YouTube)

The equation between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala has often been discussed in connection with their 1996 film Agni Sakshi. Years later, writer Ranbir Pushp has shared what he remembers about the two actors from the sets. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranbir said Nana and Manisha were close and had a good understanding while working together. However, he said he never personally saw their bond as a romantic relationship.

What Ranbir Pushp said about Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala

Talking about the two actors, Ranbir said, “Haan yeh hua hai, ab isko romance kahe ya dosti, that God knows. But dono kareeb the. Aapas mein understanding thi. Scenes discuss karke karte the aur performance screen pe nazar aati thi. (Yes, this did happen. Now whether you call it romance or friendship, only God knows. But the two were close. There was understanding between them. They would discuss the scenes before performing, and that showed on screen).”

When asked if their friendship was deep, Ranbir replied, “Bilkul thi (Absolutely).”

The conversation then moved to the long-standing speculation about whether Nana and Manisha shared a relationship beyond friendship.

Ranbir said, “Nahi, kabhi nahi. Main ne uss tareeqe se kabhi socha nahi. Dosti aur understanding thi. Aur scenes discuss karte the. Isse zyaada khayal bhi nahi aaya mujhe kabhi. Baad mein sunne mein aayi, papers mein yeh baatein aayi, padhne ko bhi mila, par main ne kabhi observe nahi kiya. (No, never. I never thought of it that way. There was friendship and understanding. They would discuss the scenes together. Beyond that, the thought never even crossed my mind. Later I heard about it, these things came up in the papers, I even read them, but I never observed it myself.)”

Ranbir also said that he was mostly concerned with his own work on the sets and did not pay much attention to the actors’ personal equation. “Zyaada mera kaam se matlab hota tha. Mera scene diya, chala gaya, aa gaya. Thodi der rukey, shooting dekhi. (Mostly, I was focused on my work. I would give my scene, leave, and then come back. I stayed for a little while, watched the shooting.)”

About Agni Sakshi

Directed by Partho Ghosh, Agni Sakshi was released in 1996. The psychological thriller featured Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar in the lead roles.

Rumours about Nana and Manisha’s alleged relationship have continued over the years. However, Ranbir’s comments are based on what he personally saw while working on the film. He said he noticed their closeness and understanding but did not personally witness anything that made him view their relationship as romantic.