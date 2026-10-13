Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda ‘a gift to the cosmos’ in birthday post, fans ask ‘hard launch?’

Ahaan Panday’s romantic birthday post for Aneet Padda goes viral, but are the Saiyaara co-stars dating? Here's everything you need to know.

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Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday (PC- Instagram)

Ahaan Panday has left fans talking after sharing a heartfelt birthday message for his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda. The actor posted a series of unseen pictures and videos of her on Tuesday, including moments from their travels together. His emotional words and choice of music soon sparked fresh speculation about their relationship, with several fans wondering if the two had finally gone public with their rumoured romance.

Aneet celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and Ahaan marked the occasion with a personal message that caught fans’ attention. Calling her “a gift to the cosmos”, he wrote, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday.”

The post also featured the Tamil song Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 film of the same name. Composed by Darbuka Siva, the song is sung by Sid Sriram and Darbuka Siva, with lyrics by Thamarai. Its lyrics include the lines, “You are the beginning. You are the end. You are all three manifestations of time. You are the ocean. You are also the shore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Fans react to Ahaan Panday’s birthday wish

Fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions to Ahaan’s message and the song choice. One user wrote, “The songggg and her✨.” Another commented, “Omggggg Ahaan’s words for Aneet are literally sooo beautiful✨.” Someone else simply declared, “OMG hard launch.”

One fan expressed excitement over what they saw as a public declaration of affection, writing, “Just what we all wanted ❤️❤️❤️❤️@ahaanpandayy expressing his love openly for@aneetpadda_ Happy Birthday sweet one ! Stay blessed.” Another user praised the music choice, commenting, “oh song choice goes hard.”

A fan also referred to Aneet as the actor’s “starry-eyed girl”, writing, “omg caption ?!!! FOR HIS STARRY EYED GIRL .” Oher comments included, “happy birthday my husband’s wife” and “All a girl wants is a love like this”.

Despite the excitement among fans, Ahaan and Aneet have not confirmed that they are in a relationship.

What Ahaan Panday said about his bond with Aneet Padda

Ahaan and Aneet’s bond has been a topic of discussion since they starred together in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara in 2025. The romantic drama became a major box office success, earning over Rs 579 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 45 crore. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film featuring a debutant male lead, bringing both actors into the spotlight.

In an earlier interview with GQ India, Ahaan had addressed the dating rumours, saying, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic — it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet”

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to reunite on screen

Both actors have several projects lined up. Ahaan is currently shooting for an action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari. He is expected to complete his portions before moving on to his next project.

Aneet recently appeared in the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, which premiered on JioHotstar in September. She will also headline Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.

Meanwhile, Ahaan and Aneet are set to reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for another romantic film backed by Yash Raj Films.