Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan win hearts with their hand-in-hand entry at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party – Watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The actress looked stunning in a red saree paired with traditional jewellery.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/aishwarya-rai-abhishek-bachchan-win-hearts-with-their-hand-in-hand-entry-at-manish-malhotras-diwali-party-watch-video-8542597/ Copy

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrive hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party (PC: Instagram)

Festive celebrations often bring Bollywood’s most popular couples together, and their appearances rarely go unnoticed. This time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan caught everyone’s attention as they arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2026 party in Mumbai. The couple made a stylish entry, with photographers waiting outside to capture the celebrity guests. While Abhishek kept his look understated, Aishwarya chose a traditional outfit that added a splash of colour to the evening. Their elegant festive looks and adorable entry quickly became a talking point on social media, with a video of their appearance winning hearts online.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrive hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were among the popular Bollywood celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash on November 5, 2026. The couple arrived together at the designer’s Mumbai residence and posed for the paparazzi.

Read more: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes regal statement in black velvet gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya was seen wearing a striking red saree featuring an embellished border. She completed her traditional look with kundan jewellery and her signature red lipstick. The actress kept her hair open, allowing her festive outfit to take centre stage.

Abhishek, on the other hand, opted for a textured black ethnic sherwani jacket paired with tailored black formal trousers. The actor complemented his wife’s look, and the two appeared lovely as they posed together for the cameras. Their joint appearance became one of the highlights of the evening, with paparazzi capturing several moments of the couple arriving at the venue.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

Aishwarya Rai stuns in red saree at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, as she arrived in a stunning red saree with an embellished golden border. She completed her traditional look with statement kundan jewellery and her bold red lipstick. Accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan, the actress effortlessly stole the spotlight with her elegant festive appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrival was among the moments captured by photographers outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they made their way into the celebration.

Several Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2026 party

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2026 celebration brought together several popular names from the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and their son Aarav, Madhuri Dixit with husband and son, Kajol and Nysa Devgn were among those spotted at the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Paparazzi (@bollywoodpaparazzii)

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor also attended the celebration, adding to the star power of the evening. The guests arrived in traditional and contemporary festive outfits, making the party a glamorous affair.