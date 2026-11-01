Aishwarya Rai turns 53: Inside her Rs 900 crore fortune, luxury properties, and lavish lifestyle

From the Miss World crown in 1994 to becoming one of India's most popular faces across the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had an incredible journey. On her 53rd birthday, here's a look at her career, estimated net worth, and more.

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Aishwarya Rai (PC: Instagram)

There are very few Indian actresses who have managed to create a name for themselves both in Bollywood and on the international stage, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is certainly one of them. From winning the Miss World crown to delivering memorable performances in films and becoming a familiar face at the Cannes Film Festival, her journey has been remarkable. As the actress celebrates her 53rd birthday on November 1, 2026, fans have plenty of reasons to look back at her career. Apart from her films and global recognition, her financial position is equally interesting and strong. Here’s a look at her estimated wealth and the different sources of her income.

Aishwarya Rai net worth: How much wealth does the actress have?

Aishwarya Rai has a reported estimated net worth of approximately USD 100 million (around Rs 900 crore to Rs 950 crore). This makes her one of the richest and highest-earning actresses in Indian cinema

Read more: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes regal statement in black velvet gown at Paris Fashion Week

Her luxury holdings include a prominent bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai (valued at over ₹50 crore) and a luxury villa in Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, alongside additional properties in Mumbai. However, it is important to note that the actress has never publicly confirmed her total wealth. These figures are estimates based on her reported earnings, brand associations, and other assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Her income comes from several sources, including films, modelling assignments, international brand endorsements, and business investments. Aishwarya has worked in the entertainment industry for nearly three decades, and her long-standing popularity has helped her maintain a strong position in the market.

From L’Oreal to Longines: Aishwarya Rai’s brand endorsements

Apart from acting, brand endorsements have played an important role in Aishwarya Rai’s professional journey. She has been associated with several well-known Indian and international brands over the years. Her long-standing association with L’Oreal Paris has made her a familiar face at international beauty and fashion events, particularly the Cannes Film Festival. She has also represented Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines, Indian jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers, and global brand ambassador for JW Marriott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

According to media reports, Aishwarya reportedly charges 6-7 crores for brand endorsements. However, her exact fees have not been officially disclosed.

Aishwarya Rai’s journey from Miss World to Bollywood star

Aishwarya’s journey towards stardom began in 1994 when she won the Miss World title. The victory brought her international attention and opened doors to opportunities in modelling, advertising and films.

She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol. However, it was films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Taal in 1999 that helped establish her as one of the leading actresses in the industry.

Over the years, Aishwarya delivered several memorable performances in films such as Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also explored international cinema with projects including Bride and Prejudice and The Pink Panther 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

One of her most recent major film appearances was in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise, where she played Nandini. Her performance received considerable attention from audiences.

Aishwarya Rai’s global recognition

Aishwarya’s influence goes beyond films and advertisements. Her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival have become an annual talking point, with fans eagerly waiting to see her red-carpet looks.

She made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the screening of Devdas and has since become one of the most recognisable Indian celebrities at the festival. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2009 for her contribution to Indian cinema and received France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012.

From a young beauty pageant winner to an internationally recognised actress and brand ambassador, her journey remains an inspiration to many.