Ajay Devgn’s team addresses BMC action at Juhu property, clarifies ownership details

Reports of civic action at a property in Mumbai’s Juhu area drew attention after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out partial demolition work.

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Ajay Devgn’s team clarifies Juhu property row (PC: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn’s name has come up in the news after reports of partial demolition at a property linked to him in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken action over alleged unauthorised changes at the premises. Following the reports, the actor’s team issued a statement to explain the situation and clear up confusion about the property. The team also spoke about the changes made in response to the civic body’s requirements. The clarification comes as the incident draws attention to the rules that property owners must follow when making alterations to their buildings.

Ajay Devgn’s team says the property is not his residence

Ajay Devgn’s team clarified that the property involved in the BMC action is not his home but a separate premises that has been rented out. The team said it had applied for the required permissions and had made the changes requested by the civic body.

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out.”

Why did the BMC take action at the Juhu property?

The property measures around 7,802 square feet and is located in Kapol Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the premises is owned by Ajay Devgn and his mother, Veena Devgn.

The BMC’s K/West ward issued a notice on September 10, 2026, under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The notice alleged that unauthorised additions and alterations had been made at the property. It directed the owners to stop the work and submit the required permissions within 24 hours. The notice also warned that the construction could be removed at the owners’ risk and cost if the necessary documents were not provided.

BMC rejects the owners’ response

A speaking order dated October 6 rejected the owners’ response, stating that documents proving the legality of the construction or permissions from the relevant authority had not been submitted. The civic body then treated the work as unauthorised and directed its immediate removal.

Ajay Devgn’s team has said that the necessary changes have been completed in line with the BMC’s requirements. Its statement also clarified that the property is separate from the actor’s residence.