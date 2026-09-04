Akshay Kumar shares Asrani’s last shot from Haiwaan, pens heartfelt tribute: ‘No one like you’

Akshay Kumar remembers veteran actor Asrani by sharing his last shot from Haiwaan and paying an emotional tribute to the late comedy legend.

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Final glimpse of Asrani from Haiwaan, shared by Akshay Kumar (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Asrani, sharing a poignant glimpse of what he described as the late actor’s last shot from the upcoming film Haiwaan. There are some moments on a film set that stay with an actor long after the cameras stop rolling. For Akshay Kumar, one such memory is now closely linked to Haiwaan and his late co-star Asrani. Remembering Asrani’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, Akshay expressed his admiration and gratitude for having shared the screen with the legendary performer, turning the post into an emotional farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most cherished actors.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani through Haiwaan

The clip shared by Akshay Kumar gives audiences a brief look at Asrani in Haiwaan. In the scene, his character is seen speaking with two police constables, turning what begins as a simple conversation into a light-hearted exchange.

Sharing the clip from Haiwaan, the actor wrote, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji…there can be no one like you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Asrani’s familiar comic timing comes through naturally in the scene. His character jokes about the constables, his marital life and his children, bringing the kind of humour that audiences have associated with him for decades.

For Akshay, however, the footage means much more than just another scene from an upcoming film – Haiwaan. It captures the final screen work of an actor whose presence had become a much-loved part of Hindi cinema.

Asrani’s final film appearance – Haiwaan

Asrani died in October 2025 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. He had enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades and appeared in more than 350 films, becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most verstaile actors.

His association with Akshay Kumar also goes back several films. The two worked together in popular comedies including Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Welcome, Bhooth Bangla, among others. Akshay had previously spoken about their bond and remembered how much he learnt from the veteran actor.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together in a crime thriller. The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It is a remake of Priyadarshan’s own Malayalam film Oppam which was released in 2016. Haiwaan now holds a special place in that journey as Asrani’s final film appearance.

With the film set to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026, Asrani’s appearance has given audiences another reason to look forward to it.