Akshay Kumar’s dangerous fire stunt leaves audience stunned, video from Global Peace Honours 2026 goes viral

Akshay Kumar sets his trousers on fire during live performance at Global Peace Honours 2026, video goes viral.

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Akshay Kumar (PC -Instagram)

Akshay Kumar once again proved why he is called Bollywood’s Khiladi. The actor recently left the audience stunned with a daring performance at an awards event in Mumbai, where he danced with his trousers on fire while holding a sword. Videos of his act have surfaced on social media and are receiving attention from fans.

Akshay Kumar’s fiery performance at Global Peace Honours 2026

The Global Peace Honours 2026 took place at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Saturday. The event featured performances by several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, who entertained the audience with some of his popular songs. Videos circulating online show Akshay wearing a black sleeveless outfit, camouflage-printed trousers, a brown belt and a matching crossbody strap. He completed his look with an orange safa.

In one of the videos, dancers can be seen setting his trousers on fire as he holds a sword and continues performing. Another clip shows the actor holding a flaming prop above his head while dancers perform around him. The act featured real flames and a sword, with Teri Mitti playing in the background. The dramatic performance also matched the theme of the ceremony, which paid tribute to security personnel and victims who displayed courage in the face of terrorism.

Watch the video:

There is absolutely no one like #AkshayKumar Its is INSANE! He did some jaw-dropping fire stunts at the Gateway of India during Divyaj Foundation’s Global Peace Honours 2026. https://t.co/lYxGmQCHrs — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) November 21, 2026



Akshay’s stunt quickly caught the attention of social media users. Several fans praised the actor in the comments section. “The khiladi never fails to amaze,” wrote one user. “Only Akshay can do this,” commented another.

#AkshayKumar performing at the prestigious Global Peace Honours 2026! ✨ Wair for #AmrutaFadnavis’s Turn! Akki knows exactly when to take the mic away from her! https://t.co/gJ5NAyx9HS — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) November 21, 2026



This is not the first time the actor has performed dangerous fire stunts in front of a live audience. Known for his action films and daredevil performances, Akshay has attempted similar acts on several occasions. Reacting to his latest performance, one user wrote on Twitter (now X), “Even after years of watching him do this, I get stunned every time.”

What is Global Peace Honours?

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises individuals who have displayed courage and stood against terrorism. The event also remembers victims of terrorist attacks and promotes peace, humanity and unity.

The 2026 ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, spiritual guru Sadhguru, industrialist Anant Ambani and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.