Akshaye Khanna buys Rs 33 crore luxury home in Mumbai: 2,516 sq ft apartment, 3 parking spaces, and more

Akshaye Khanna has made a big real estate purchase in Mumbai. The Dhurandhar actor has bought a luxury apartment in Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore.

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Akshaye Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Akshaye Khanna has added a new luxury property to his real estate portfolio, and the price of his latest Mumbai home is certainly grabbing attention. The Dhurandhar actor has purchased a high-end apartment in the city’s sought-after Malabar Hill area in Mumbai. While Akshaye has generally kept his personal life away from the spotlight, details of the property deal have now emerged through registration documents. The new home is spread across more than 2,500 sq ft and comes with multiple parking spaces, making it a big addition to his property holdings.

Akshaye Khanna buys Rs 33.26 crore apartment in Malabar Hill

Akshaye Khanna has purchased the Mumbai apartment for Rs 33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in September 2026. The property is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, one of the premium residential pockets of South Mumbai.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft. It also has a balcony area measuring 175.45 sq ft, taking the combined carpet and balcony area to 2,516.84 sq ft. The property also includes three parking units.

The deal also involved considerable additional charges. The registration documents show that the transaction attracted Rs 1.99 crore in stamp duty, while the registration charges were Rs 30,000.

What makes Akshaye Khanna’s new Malabar Hill home special?

Malabar Hill is among Mumbai’s most established luxury residential neighbourhoods. Its location in South Mumbai gives residents convenient access to areas such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Fort, and Colaba. The locality is also known for landmarks including the Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park and Banganga Tank.

The latest purchase also comes at a premium price per square foot. Based on the Rs 33.26 crore purchase price and the 2,341.39 sq ft carpet area, the deal works out to Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft on a carpet-area basis. However, property prices can vary significantly depending on the building, floor, views, and other specifications.

The purchase is another example of the demand for large luxury homes in South Mumbai, where limited availability and a prime location continue to make premium properties highly sought after.

Akshaye Khanna upcoming projects

Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming major project is the mythological fantasy film Mahakali slated for release in January 2027. He was last seen in Netflix courtroom drama Ikka with Sunny Deol and Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.