Ali Zafar comes out in support of Katrina Kaif amid body-shaming: ‘Be kind’

After Katrina Kaif’s post-pregnancy look sparked trolling, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar urged men to ‘look within ourselves’. Watch his full video.

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Ali Zafar supports Katrina Kaif (PC-YouTube)

Ali Zafar has spoken out against the online trolling Katrina Kaif faced after her recent public appearance. The actor-singer, who worked with Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, said people should not judge women based on their appearance, especially after major life changes such as motherhood. Katrina, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal in November last year, recently made a rare public appearance with him at Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Ganpati celebration. Photos and videos from the event sparked discussions on social media, with some users comparing her current appearance to her pre-pregnancy pictures.

A video of Ali discussing the criticism has now surfaced online. He said he had seen several posts comparing how Katrina looked earlier with how she looks now. He also recalled speaking against similar trolling faced by his Pakistani colleagues, including Mahira Khan.

Ali Zafar on trolling and body-shaming

Speaking about the criticism, Ali said, “We all need to look within ourselves. Especially as a man, if I am speaking about this, I think it is very important for us to look within ourselves and make the necessary corrections. We have all made mistakes in life; no one is perfect. But it is important to recognise those mistakes and correct them. But if we talk man to man, the privilege we assume comes with being a man, and the way we perceive a woman, her body, the way she thinks and the way she lives — if she does not fit the standards that we have created, we immediately put that woman down.”

He also spoke about the pressure around beauty standards for both women and men. Ali further said, “This is wrong; this is not the right way to look at things. Every person is going through their own struggles, and we do not know what someone else might be dealing with. So, we should be kind to people, compassionate, understanding, accepting and appreciative. If you study the renaissance, in the earlier era, concepts about women’s bodies were different. Then came a time when women were expected to have a zero figure, and even towards men, the expectations about six-pack abs are not realistic. They are not healthy. It’s not healthy to always criticise other people. They are all human beings and we have the potential to be nice to each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posh Pulse Pakistan (@poshpulsepakistan)

Ali also urged people, particularly men, to avoid judging women based on their looks. The actor and singer concluded, “We all have a past. I will feel ashamed if I ever criticise someone on the basis of their looks. We all must look inside and, as men, we should correct ourselves that we shouldn’t do this. Every woman has their life, what she has gone through, what her past, present or future, let her live, and you live your life.”

Katrina Kaif has faced criticism before

Ali’s comments come after Katrina faced body-shaming on social media following her recent public appearances. One user criticised her appearance, writing, “I can’t tolerate this look of Katrina.”

Katrina had also faced similar criticism after she was spotted at filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s prayer meet in August. Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi came out in her support and questioned the comments about Katrina’s post-pregnancy appearance. She wrote, “Kya ho gaya hai (What happened) means?! This is Motherhood!”

Ali Zafar’s Bollywood career

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010. He later starred in films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York and Chashme Baddoor.

Before becoming an actor, Zafar was known as a singer-songwriter. He also contributed music to several of his Hindi films, with songs such as Ullu Da Pattha, Madhubala and Nahi Re Nahi adding to his popularity as a musician-actor.