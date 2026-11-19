Alia Bhatt breaks silence on ‘unequal’ marriage claims with Ranbir Kapoor, calls speculation offensive: ‘When you feel seen…’

Alia Bhatt addresses the online conversations surrounding her personal life and explains what makes her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor meaningful.

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Alia Bhatt dismisses claims of an unhappy marriage with Ranbir Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s relationship has often been discussed on social media, with people sharing opinions about their marriage and personal choices. While the actors have largely kept their private life away from unnecessary attention, certain comments and old interviews have repeatedly brought their relationship into online debates. Alia has now addressed these discussions and spoken about how she views her marriage. The actress has also explained why she finds it unfair when people create their own version of her relationship without understanding what actually happens between the couple.

Alia Bhatt calls speculation about her marriage offensive

During her conversation with TIME magazine, Alia reacted to social media discussions suggesting that her marriage to Ranbir is unequal. She said that such conversations create an imaginary picture of her life and make it seem as though she is unhappy or constantly making compromises.

Expressing her disappointment, the actress said, “I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart… so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

Alia also spoke about what makes her relationship with Ranbir meaningful. Explaining the importance of emotional understanding and companionship, she said, “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

Why did Alia and Ranbir’s marriage face social media criticism?

The discussions around their marriage can be traced back to a few interviews and public statements. In May 2023, Alia spoke about how Ranbir did not like it when she raised her voice during arguments. She also mentioned trying to control her anger because he believed people should remain kind even when they were upset. Some social media users interpreted her comments as a sign that she was adjusting her behaviour to suit her husband.

The conversation resurfaced in August 2023 when Alia appeared in a Vogue India interview. She revealed that Ranbir would ask her to remove her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip colour. While she shared the incident casually, several users questioned his behaviour and described it as controlling.

Alia defended Ranbir during Koffee With Karan 8

In November 2023, Alia addressed the criticism during her appearance on Karan Johar‘s chat-show Koffee With Karan 8. She defended Ranbir and explained that some of his comments had been taken out of context. She also suggested that social media discussions had created an inaccurate impression of his personality.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Love & War

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s upcoming film Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a leading role. It marks the second on-screen collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva. The project is currently scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.