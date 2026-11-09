Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali with Raha and Neetu Kapoor; remember late Rishi Kapoor in heartwarming pics

Alia Bhatt shared heartwarming pictures from her Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor at their new home. See here.

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Alia Bhatt's Diwali with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha (PC-Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and the Kapoor family. From performing Lakshmi Puja at their new home to sharing adorable family moments, the actress’ festive album was filled with love, warmth and nostalgia. One particular picture that caught everyone’s attention featured little Raha showering her parents with kisses.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the family’s Diwali celebrations. Dressed in an elegant pastel green and ivory lehenga choli, the actress looked radiant as she participated in the festive rituals. She completed her traditional look with delicate gold jewellery, statement earrings, a maang patti and bangles.

Ranbir, meanwhile, opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama, while Raha twinned with her father in a matching white outfit. One of the most adorable pictures from the celebrations showed the little one sitting between her parents and planting kisses on their cheeks. As always, the couple kept Raha’s face hidden with a heart emoji, respecting their decision to protect their daughter’s privacy.

The pictures also offered a glimpse of the family’s Lakshmi Puja. In one frame, Raha was seen holding out her hand as a pandit tied a sacred moli thread around Ranbir’s wrist ahead of the rituals. Alia also shared pictures of herself performing the puja alongside Ranbir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor joined the family celebrations in a green traditional outfit. In a particularly emotional photograph, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu posed together in front of a framed portrait of late actor Rishi Kapoor, which was decorated with a red flower garland. The family appeared to seek his blessings as they celebrated the festival at their new home.

Sharing the festive album, Alia captioned her post, “The light of my life Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

The Kapoor family also made a special appearance for the paparazzi on Diwali. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu stepped out onto their balcony to greet photographers. While Ranbir waved and blew flying kisses, Alia smiled and Neetu joined them in acknowledging the photographers.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently receiving appreciation for his performance in Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features the actor as Lord Rama and also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film has reportedly collected over ₹200 crore within its first four days of release.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are gearing up to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The upcoming film also features Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. Although the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the project is reportedly set against a wartime backdrop and is described as a period romantic drama.