Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali may revive ‘Inshallah’ after ‘Love & War’, script to get a fresh spin: Report

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali may reunite for Inshallah, the film that was shelved after its 2019 announcement with Salman Khan. According to a latest report, the duo has started discussing a reworked version of the love story.

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Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (PC- Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali could reunite for a film that was shelved several years ago. The actor-director duo, who are currently working together on Love & War, are reportedly in talks to revive Inshallah, which was originally announced in 2019 with Salman Khan. According to a report in Mid-Day, Bhansali and Alia have already started discussions about bringing Inshallah back. However, the film is reportedly being reworked, with major changes expected in the script. The project could take shape after Love & War releases in January 2027.

“It’s not being looked at as the same film that was announced years ago. The core story remains the same, but the material will be reworked and given a fresh spin,” a source told the publication.

Will Shah Rukh Khan be the male lead?

There have previously been reports that Shah Rukh Khan could be considered for the male lead in Inshallah. However, the latest report states that Bhansali will first complete the revised script before deciding on the cast.

“No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalised. Salman is occupied with Raj-DK’s film while Shah Rukh hasn’t decided his next after ‘King’. It’s also possible that the story will seek a younger actor,” said the source.

Alia and Bhansali previously worked together on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Their next collaboration, Love & War, also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in January 2027.

Why was Inshallah shelved?

Inshallah was announced in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, the film was eventually shelved amid reported creative differences between Salman and Bhansali.

In 2023, production designer Rupin Suchak spoke about the project in an exclusive conversation with News18. He recalled how the film was close to going on floors before things changed. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location,” he shared.

Suchak also revealed the scale of the preparations that had gone into the film before it was shelved. “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off.”