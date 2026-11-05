Alia Bhatt shares BTS moments of Ranbir Kapoor with Raha from Ramayana sets, pens heartfelt note

Alia Bhatt posted adorable behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha and attended the film's special screening in Mumbai. See post.

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Ranbir Kapoor poses with daughter Raha Ramayana(PC-Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has finally arrived in theatres, and one of the most awaited reactions to the film came from his wife, actor Alia Bhatt. After attending the film’s special screening in Mumbai, Alia shared an emotional note praising Ranbir and the entire team. She also posted two adorable behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ranbir with their daughter, Raha.

Taking to Instagram, Alia expressed how proud she was of her husband and everyone associated with the ambitious project. “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s Reaction to Ramayana Screening Goes Viral

Alia also attended a special screening of Ramayana held in Mumbai on Tuesday. A picture reportedly showing the actor watching the film inside a theatre has now surfaced on social media.

In the viral photograph, Alia is seen sitting on a recliner with her hands covering her face, seemingly reacting with surprise or amazement to a scene. Other people in the theatre can also be seen wearing 3D glasses.

Sharing the picture on X, a user wrote, “Alia Bhatt watching Ramayana!” When another social media user questioned whether the photograph was real, the original poster confirmed it. Another user claimed to have spotted filmmaker Amar Kaushik sitting in the row below.

Alia Bhatt watching #Ramayana ! https://t.co/bhtRa8FVA3 — HATE ME ! (@HotChiliPepperx) November 4, 2026



The picture also received several reactions from fans. One user commented, “Wifey so amazed seeing her hubby creating history with coming days.”

Another wrote, “She’s been preparing for this role since birth.” A third user simply commented, “Proud wifey.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The epic is planned as a two-part cinematic project. The first instalment released worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali, while the second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.