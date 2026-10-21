Who was Alia Bhatt’s Darlings co-actor Divya Vinekar, who passed away suddenly?

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who played a female police constable in Alia Bhatt’s 2022 film Darlings, has passed away. Her friend and RJ Rohini Ramnathan shared the news on Instagram.

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Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar dies(PC- Instagram)

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who appeared in Alia Bhatt’s 2022 film Darlings, has passed away. Her friend and popular radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan shared the news on social media, remembering Divya for her kindness, talent and contribution to the people around her. RJ Rohini Ramnathan pays tribute to Divya Vinekar

Rohini shared an emotional post on Instagram, revealing that Divya’s death was sudden and unexpected. She also requested people to give the family and loved ones space to deal with the loss. In her post, Rohini wrote, “It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.”

Who was Divya Vinekar?

Remembering Divya’s professional and personal contributions, Rohini added, “DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You’ll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,”

Divya appeared in Darlings, the 2022 Netflix film starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She played a female police constable in the film, which was directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film marked Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer. She backed the project alongside Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. Roshan Mathew was also part of the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Vinekar (@divyavinekar)



Darlings follows a housewife, played by Alia, who faces domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, portrayed by Vijay Varma. As the abuse continues, she and her mother, played by Shefali Shah, decide to fight back, leading to a series of dark and unexpected events.

Divya was also associated with Jalsa, the 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.