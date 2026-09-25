Alia Bhatt’s Love & War first look: Fierce cabaret-style avatar steals the spotlight

Alia Bhatt turns up the glamour in Love & War first look. Her cabaret-style avatar steals the spotlight.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/alia-bhatts-love-war-first-look-fierce-cabaret-style-avatar-steals-the-spotlight-8529899/ Copy

Alia Bhatt in Love & War (PC- Instagram)

The makers of Love & War have unveiled a new poster featuring Alia Bhatt, offering a glimpse of the actor’s glamorous retro look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film. Dressed in a red sequin co-ords set and sporting a dramatic feather accessory in her hair, Alia brings a vintage touch to the highly anticipated project. The makers shared the poster with the caption, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027.”

In the poster, Alia can be seen seated on a chair in a dramatic slit skirt, paired with a striking statement headpiece. Her styling and poised expression add a cabaret-inspired touch to the look, blending confidence, glamour and old-school elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)



Love & War shoot wrapped

Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, has completed its shooting schedule. The film’s team recently wrapped filming, with Bhansali and the entire unit coming together for an emotional farewell.

With the shoot now complete, Bhansali is expected to focus on the film’s post-production. The project is reportedly one of the filmmaker’s most ambitious productions.

What is Love & War about?

While the makers have kept details of the story under wraps, Love & War is expected to revolve around two army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, whose lives become intertwined with Alia Bhatt’s character.

Several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets have surfaced online over the past year. One of the most talked-about images featured Ranbir and Vicky in full Air Force uniforms, offering a glimpse of their characters in the film.

Ranbir, Alia and Bhansali reunite

Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after their 2007 film Saawariya. The filmmaker is also working with Alia again after their successful collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027 and brings together Ranbir, Alia and Vicky for the first time in Bhansali’s ambitious period drama.