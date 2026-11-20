Alka Yagnik returns to stage after health struggles, Subhash Ghai shares heartwarming update

Alka Yagnik is set to return to the stage after a break due to health concerns, as she accepts Subhash Ghai's invitation for his December 11 musical concert.

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Subhash Ghai and Alka Yagnik (PC -Instagram)

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik is all set to return to the stage after taking a break from public appearances and professional commitments due to health concerns. The singer has accepted filmmaker Subhash Ghai‘s invitation to be part of his upcoming musical concert, Kya Zamaana Tha, which will celebrate his 50 years in cinema. Ahead of the December 11 event at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, Subhash Ghai personally visited Alka Yagnik at her residence to invite her to the celebration. The singer happily accepted his invitation, bringing excitement to the filmmaker and everyone associated with the event.

Subhash Ghai shared a glimpse of their meeting on Instagram and expressed his happiness over Alka’s return. He wrote, “Alka Yagnik shines back. Her voice, her glow, her spirit. I could feel strongly when I visited her last night at her home to invite her for our musical concert on 11 Dec at Jio Garden on 50 years of my musical journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)



Sharing how the singer responded to his invitation, he further added, “She stood up and smiled and said, ‘I WILL COME.’ She brought cheers to all of us. That’s Alka Yagnik. Stay blessed always.”

Alka Yagnik and Subhash Ghai share a long musical association. The singer has lent her voice to several memorable songs in his films, including Khalnayak, Taal, Pardes and Yaadein. Her participation in the concert is particularly special as it will mark her return to the stage after a break.

What happened to Alka Yagnik’s health?

Alka Yagnik has been dealing with sensorineural hearing loss, a condition triggered by a sudden viral attack. She first spoke publicly about her diagnosis in 2024. In an interview with NDTV a few months ago, the singer revealed that she had not fully recovered and was still facing difficulties. Her health condition has also affected her professional commitments, making it difficult for her to take up new singing assignments.

Speaking about the work offers she continues to receive, Alka said, “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” Alka said in the interview.

About Subhash Ghai’s Kya Zamaana Tha concert

Kya Zamaana Tha will celebrate Subhash Ghai’s 50-year journey in cinema and bring together several singers associated with his films. The musical evening will feature a 70-member orchestra, with some of the filmmaker’s most memorable songs being presented in contemporary arrangements by composer Mithoon.