Ameesha Patel breaks silence on robbery at Parents’ Mumbai home after Rs 5 Lakh theft: ‘My family is…’

Ameesha Patel has reacted to the robbery at her parents’ Churchgate home, where jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh was allegedly stolen. A domestic help has been arrested.

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Ameesha Patel (PC: Instagram)

Ameesha Patel’s family recently found themselves dealing with an unexpected situation after jewellery went missing from her parents’ Churchgate home in Mumbai. The incident reportedly involved gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh and led to a police investigation. A domestic worker has since been arrested in connection with the alleged theft. Amid the reports, Ameesha has now opened up about the incident and shared what matters most to her. The incident took place at the residence of Ameesha and Ashmit Patel’s parents in Churchgate. Their mother, Asha Patel, later approached the police after the jewellery went missing.

Ameesha Patel says she is happy her family is safe

Reacting to the incident, Ameesha Patel said she was relieved that her family was safe and sound. Her response also reflected how the incident was ultimately less about the material loss and more about the wellbeing of her loved ones.

Speaking to The Times of India, Ameesha said, “I had a long telephonic chat with my family yesterday. The cops have caught the staff member who committed the robbery, and she is now behind bars. She confessed to the theft after being caught by the police. More importantly, I’m happy that my family is safe and sound and that no harm was done to them.”

For Ameesha and her family, the incident has understandably been an unsettling one. However, with the investigation now underway and an arrest already made, the focus remains on recovering the missing jewellery and establishing exactly what happened at the Churchgate residence, Mumbai.

Rs 5 Lakh jewellery stolen from Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home

According to Mumbai Police, a diamond-studded gold bangle worth around Rs 5 lakh was allegedly stolen from the residence. Reports state that the jewellery went missing in January 2026, although the matter was reported to the police later.

The domestic worker accused in the case has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar. She had reportedly been working at Asha Patel’s home for around one-and-a-half years. Following a complaint, the Marine Drive police began investigating the matter and traced the woman to Virar. She was subsequently arrested and produced before a court.

The stolen jewellery has not yet been recovered, and the police are continuing their investigation. The accused has been remanded to police custody until September 15, 2026.

Ameesha Patel’s work front

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the much-awaited Gadar 3. The actress has confirmed that the third instalment of the hit franchise is in the works and promised a bigger and more spectacular story. She is expected to return as Sakina alongside Sunny Deol. The film will mark another chapter in the popular Gadar franchise following the success of Gadar 2.