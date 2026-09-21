Ameesha Patel questions actors’ promotion costs, says some entourages are bigger than opening day earnings

Ameesha Patel questions trend of large entourages during film promotions; says some cost more than opening day collections

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Ameesha Patel (PC: Instagram)

Actor Ameesha Patel recently interacted with fans on social media, answering several questions about the film industry and her career. During the session, the Gadar actor spoke about the growing trend of actors travelling with large entourages during movie promotions, especially when producers bear the expenses. When a fan asked whether it was fair for actors to bring extra staff at a producer’s expense, Ameesha shared her opinion and wrote, “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. Their entourage during film promotions, which comes at the cost of the producers, is bigger than their day 1 collection. Hope they have the same entourage in their regular life minus a producer paying for it.”

The actor did not name any specific actress in her response.

Ameesha Patel on choosing films

During the same interaction, another fan asked Ameesha whether she had signed a new project. Replying to the question, the actor said she was selective about the films she takes up.

She wrote, “Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and ₹99 ticket price films and that too from day 1 on release day. Rather create gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films and time wil come super soon to create another havoc at the box office.”

many female actresses are in denial of their stardom their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it https://t.co/YoF46aiDv3 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2026

Ameesha on online trolling

Earlier this year, Ameesha had also spoken about the trolling faced by Indian actors on social media. In May, she wrote, “Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!”

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama. The romantic comedy also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki. Her most successful recent release remains Gadar 2, in which she reunited with Sunny Deol as Sakina. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film emerged as a major box-office hit, earning around Rs 686 crore worldwide. The film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in important roles.