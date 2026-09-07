Ameesha Patel slams users linking her to Hardik Pandya: ‘Truly romantic way my hand was’

Ameesha Patel makes it clear that she did not appreciate the speculation around a simple interaction between her and Hardik Pandya.

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Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya (PC-Instagram)

Ameesha Patel has a sharp response for social media users who are linking her to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actor recently found herself at the centre of dating rumours after a video of her meeting Hardik at a Mumbai hotel went viral. In the video, Ameesha can be seen with her hand on Hardik’s shoulder while introducing him to her friends. The casual interaction soon led to speculation online, with one X user suggesting that the two could be more than friends.

Ameesha Patel responds to Hardik Pandya rumours

The X user shared the video and wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha responded by sharing a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories. The actor sarcastically questioned the user’s interpretation of the moment and wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things.”

The actor’s response makes it clear that she did not appreciate the speculation around a simple interaction. The viral video has since fuelled further discussion online, but Ameesha herself has dismissed the romantic angle with her sarcastic reply.

What has Ameesha Patel said about marriage?

Ameesha has spoken openly about her views on relationships and marriage in the past. During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, she revealed that she had been in a serious relationship in the past. However, she said her partner did not support her decision to enter the film industry.

The actor has said that she is not against marriage but wants a partner who will support her career. She said, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”