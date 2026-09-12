Ameesha Patel’s domestic help arrested over allegedly stealing Rs 5 Lakh jewellery, including diamond bangle

The arrested woman has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, who had been working as a domestic help at Ameesha Patel's house.

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Ameesha Patel (PC: Instagram)

Actor Ameesha Patel’s family has reportedly faced a jewellery theft at their Mumbai residence, with a staff member arrested in connection with the case. Jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh, including a diamond-studded gold bangle, allegedly went missing from the family’s Churchgate home. Ameesha’s manager told IndiaToday, “Yes, it’s true. They caught the staff member, who is now in jail.” The accused is currently in custody as the police investigate the case.

Ameesha Patel’s Staff Member Arrested In Jewellery Theft Case

The arrested woman has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, who had been working as a domestic help at the Churchgate residence for around 18 months. According to the police, the jewellery reportedly went missing in January 2026. Ameesha’s mother, Asha Patel, initially suspected Ghate and allegedly asked her several times over the following months to return the missing items.

After the jewellery was not returned, Asha filed a police complaint. The Marine Drive police subsequently registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A crime detection team traced Ghate to Virar and took her into custody. She was later produced before a Mumbai court, which remanded her to police custody until September 15.

The police are now investigating the alleged theft and trying to recover the missing jewellery. They are also looking into whether anyone else was involved and whether the accused has any previous criminal record.

Ameesha Patel’s Work Front

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol in 2023. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. Gadar 2 became a major box-office success, earning more than Rs 600 crore worldwide and marking a strong commercial comeback for Ameesha.

Ameesha Patel Reveals Why She Will Never Marry

Ameesha Patel has no plans to get married and is happy being single. The actor made the candid confession during a recent #AskAmy session on X, where she interacted with fans and answered their questions about her personal life. One fan asked her, “When r u getting married?” Ameesha had a short and straightforward response. She wrote, “Never. Superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can’t afford one man to come and change all that.”