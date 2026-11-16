Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek receive fresh death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon: ‘Maarenge, jitna marzi bulletproof cabin banwale’

Gangster Goldy Dhillon has issued threatening remarks against Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a social media post, referencing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and targeting those speaking against the Sikh community.

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Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (PC: Instagram)

A new threat targeting Bollywood’s Bachchan family has raised serious security concerns. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, have reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon through a social media post. The development comes just days after Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters who were allegedly planning an attack outside Amitabh’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Despite the arrests, the new message has added to concerns about the safety of the father-son duo. Here is what happened and why the Bachchans have once again come under the spotlight.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatens Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in social media post

Gangster Goldy Dhillon shared a threatening message on Facebook targeting Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Goldy Dhillon, who is described as a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reportedly referred to the recent arrest of two alleged associates, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन को फिर मिली धमकी, गैंगस्टर गोल्डी ढिल्लों ने दी धमकी, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी धमकी #AmitabhBachchan #AbhishekBachchan #GoldyDhillon #BachchanFamily #Threat #Bollywood #Mumbai @Tyagiji0744 @AnjeetLive https://t.co/5GHYlime7M — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 16, 2026

In his post, he claimed that the arrests would not affect his group’s operations and said that the two men belonged to his faction. He also reportedly claimed that around 200 members of his network were present in Mumbai.

In a social media post gangster Goldy Dhillon wrote, “I am Goldy Dhillon. The two brothers of our group (Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh), who were arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Mumbai, are our men. They should not be linked to any other gang. Our two brothers have not committed any crime for which they have been arrested, nor will they stop. We have 200 more brothers ready. Anyone responsible for the 1984 genocide will never be forgiven, whether they are whoever they are or live in any country. They will definitely face consequences. Anyone who speaks against the Sikh community is our enemy. We don’t care who they are.

Note: They can get as many bulletproof cabins installed as they want or take whatever security measures they wish. We will kill both father and son (Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan) even inside their bulletproof protection.”

The most concerning part of the message was the direct threat against the Bachchan family. Dhillon allegedly warned that even bulletproof cabins and additional security arrangements would not protect the actors, claiming that they would be targeted inside those enclosures.

The post also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Dhillon reportedly claimed that Amitabh had made remarks connected to the violence and warned that those responsible would not be forgiven. However, the allegation about Amitabh’s remarks remains unsubstantiated. Police is expected to examine this threat.

Two suspected shooters arrested over alleged attack on Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

The latest threat comes after Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters in connection with an alleged plan to attack Amitabh Bachchan outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa. According to the latest media reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur, also known as Vicky, and Deepak Singh, also known as Deep, in separate operations.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed that Delhi Police Special Cell arrested his associates Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh in Mumbai. In a social media post, he also issued threats against those speaking against the Sikh community and made threatening remarks directed at actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026

Police said that the suspected attack on the actor was allegedly being directed by handlers linked to a foreign-based gangster network. The investigation also indicated that the alleged plan against Amitabh could be connected to the controversy surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, authorities are still examining the motive and the network involved.

Further investigation is underway.