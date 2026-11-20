Amitabh Bachchan calls Dhanush an ‘extraordinary artist’, says ‘I am also a huge fan’

Amitabh Bachchan calls Dhanush an 'extraordinary artist' and reveals he is a huge fan of the actor on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush (PC -Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed his admiration for Dhanush and called him an extraordinary artist. In a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the veteran actor spoke about his experience of working with Dhanush in the 2015 film Shamitabh. He also revealed that he is a huge fan of the actor, just like one of the contestants on the show. During the interaction, the contestant spoke about his admiration for Dhanush. Responding to him, Amitabh said, “You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common; I am also a huge fan of his,” as per the recent promo shared by the channel.

The conversation took a funny turn when the contestant admitted that he was jealous of Amitabh for getting the opportunity to meet and work with Dhanush.

Speaking about his experience of sharing screen space with the actor, Big B praised his acting skills and dancing abilities. He said, “To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him on Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste,” he added.

Watch the video here:

A Huge Dhanush’s fan from Odisha in #KBC Big B “I am also a huge fan of Dhanush” Intha Fan ku konjam paathu pannunga @dhanushkraja https://t.co/euA8uy50un — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 19, 2026

Dhanush’s action thriller O.M: Operation Mole, also titled OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram, arrived in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. Released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the film has generated considerable excitement among fans, who turned up for the first-day-first-show screenings.

Speaking about their expectations from the film, a fan at a theatre said, “We are very excited to watch this movie because, after nearly five to six months since the last movie was released, today we are here celebrating OM. We have many expectations for this movie because he delivered a very subtle film in his last outing, but this movie belongs to a terrific genre where Dhanush can showcase all kinds of aspects.” Another fan, Samyukta, who arrived with her sister, spoke about her excitement over seeing Dhanush alongside Sai Pallavi and Mammootty. “My sister and I are big fans of Dhanush. We have been waiting for this movie since summer, and I’m a bit excited, and since Sai Pallavi and Mammootty are also there, we are also fans of them. So we are a bit eager and excited to watch this movie,” she said.

Tiruchirappalli also witnessed large gatherings outside cinema halls, where fans celebrated the release by distributing sweets and saplings. Several moviegoers attended the early screenings after eagerly waiting for the actor’s latest film. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in key roles. The spy-action thriller follows Dhanush’s character, an undercover officer who infiltrates a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film also stars Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. O.M: Operation Mole marks Dhanush’s 55th film as a lead actor.