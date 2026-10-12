Amitabh Bachchan declines female fan’s handshake at Jalsa on 84th birthday, security intervenes- Watch Video

The legendary superstar greeted well-wishers outside his home as part of his annual birthday tradition, but one brief interaction drew particular attention on social media.

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Amitabh Bachchan refuses to shake hands with female fan outside Jalsa (PC: Instagram)

“The Mahanayak of Bollywood” Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday draws hundreds of fans to his Mumbai home, Jalsa, hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. On Sunday, October 11, the star continued his familiar tradition of stepping outside to greet well-wishers on his 84th birthday. However, a brief interaction during the gathering soon became a talking point online. A video from the occasion showed a female fan attempting to approach the actor, prompting security personnel to step in. The moment drew mixed reactions, with social media users debating the exchange and the need to respect personal boundaries.

What happened when a female fan approached Amitabh Bachchan?

In a video circulating online, a woman can be seen trying to get closer to Amitabh Bachchan during his birthday greeting outside Jalsa. Security personnel intervened as she attempted to approach the actor. Bachchan appeared to decline her repeated requests for a handshake and gestured towards his security team, seemingly asking them to intervene. The footage has since attracted attention because of the unexpected nature of the interaction during what is usually a celebratory gathering.

Amitabh Bachchan continues greeting fans outside Jalsa

Despite the brief incident, Amitabh Bachchan continued acknowledging the crowd gathered outside his residence. Dressed in a red kurta, the actor greeted fans with folded hands and waved to those who had come to wish him on his birthday. He also posed in front of a giant garland arranged by admirers to mark the occasion.

The actor’s Sunday appearances outside Jalsa have become a familiar tradition for his fans. People often gather near the bungalow to catch a glimpse of him and celebrate his special day. Bachchan acknowledged the crowd and thanked his well-wishers for their affection before returning inside.

Check out viral video of Amitabh Bachchan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Manjrekar (@bollywood_videographer)

Social media reacts to the viral birthday video

The video sparked different reactions online. Some social media users criticised Bachchan for appearing to refuse the woman’s request for a handshake, while others defended his response. Those supporting the actor pointed to the importance of personal space and security arrangements, particularly when large crowds gather outside a celebrity’s home.

The footage captures only a brief interaction, and the reasons behind the exchange have not been independently established. The discussion has nevertheless highlighted how moments involving public figures can quickly become subjects of online debate.

What is Amitabh Bachchan’s next film?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The science-fiction franchise also features Prabhas as Bhairava and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. The sequel is expected to expand the futuristic world introduced in the first film, which combined elements of Indian mythology with science fiction.