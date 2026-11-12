Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home receives bomb threat again; airport and Mayor’s office also targeted

Mumbai security agencies were alerted after an email warned of bomb blasts at multiple locations, including Amitabh Bachchan's residence, the Mayor's Office and the international airport. Searches found nothing suspicious.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Instagram)

Mumbai has been put on alert after a new bomb threat email named several prominent locations across the city. The message reportedly mentioned places that see a large number of visitors every day, including the airport, a bank and the Mayor’s office. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was also among the locations named in the email. The threat prompted security agencies to take precautionary measures and carry out checks at the places mentioned. Here is what we know so far.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, Mumbai airport, and Mayor’s office named in new bomb threat email

According to reports, the threatening email was received on November 12, 2026, at around 10:52 am. It was reportedly sent to officials at Punjab National Bank (PNB), including its Mumbai Zonal Office, the Local Crime Branch at Cuffe Parade and the Zaveri Bazar branch.

According to NDTV report, “The email mentioned several locations in Mumbai, including the Mayor’s Office, a bank, a court, Bachchan’s bungalow, Mahalakshmi Racecourse and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The message also referred to the Municipal Corporation, following which police and other security agencies were put on alert.”

The email reportedly carried the name ‘Khalistan National Army’ and included references to possible attacks at specific times. It also mentioned singer Diljit Dosanjh and warned people against attending his upcoming shows.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s security system was also reportedly put on alert after the civic body was mentioned in the email. However, the identity of the sender and the credibility of the threat have not yet been established.

News Alert! Email warns of bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai, including Mayor office, airport and Amitabh Bachchan’s home: Official. https://t.co/2OOxPnUTYz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026

Security checks conducted at locations mentioned in email

Following the threat, security agencies and law enforcement teams carried out inspections at the locations named in the email. According to reports, no suspicious activity or object was found during these checks.

Authorities are investigating the source of the email and trying to establish who sent it. Further details about the investigation are awaited.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow has been named in a bomb threat. In October 2026, a threatening email sent to the Mumbai Mayor’s office reportedly mentioned the actor’s residence, along with other locations in the city. Security checks were conducted at the time as well, with officials reporting that nothing suspicious had been found. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the latest email. More details are awaited.