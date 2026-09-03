Amitabh Bachchan reveals surprising family connection with Saif Ali Khan on KBC: ‘Kareena will call me…’

Amitabh Bachchan surprised Saif Ali Khan with a lesser-known family connection on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18. The revelation left Saif and Akshay Kumar in shock as Big B explained the link.

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Amitabh Bachchan reveals family connection with Saif Ali Khan on KBC (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood families often have more connections than fans realise, and Amitabh Bachchan just proved it once again. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the veteran actor-host made a surprising revelation about his connection with Saif Ali Khan. Saif, who appeared on the show with his Haiwaan co-star Akshay Kumar, was visibly taken aback when Bachchan brought up their family link. What followed was a light-hearted conversation involving the Bachchan, Kapoor and Nanda families.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals family connection with Saif Ali Khan

In the latest KBC 18 promo shared by the makers, Big B shares an interesting family connection. While chatting with Saif and Akshay, Amitabh revealed that Saif is connected to his family through the Kapoor and Nanda families. The revelation came as a surprise even to Saif, who appeared genuinely confused about the connection. He said, “Sir, bahut log nahi jaante yeh hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoor ji ki beti Ritu ji ke bete Nikhil ka byah meri beti se hua. Toh ab main jaanna chahta hoon ki yeh Kareena ko main kaise bulaoon? Kareena will call me what?”

Big B explained that his daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Nanda, who was the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. This makes the Bachchan family connected to the Kapoor family through Shweta and Nikhil’s marriage.

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The Kapoor family connection then extends to Saif because he is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena is Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, making her part of the same extended family network.

The conversation had a fun twist when Amitabh jokingly wondered what Kareena would call him because of this connection.

How are Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan related?

The connection is not a direct blood relationship between Amitabh and Saif. Instead, it comes through their families by marriage.

Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda, whose mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor’s daughter. Kareena Kapoor, Saif’s wife, is also a member of the Kapoor family and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor.

So, through Shweta’s marriage and Saif’s marriage to Kareena, the Bachchan, Nanda, Kapoor and Khan families are linked. It is one of those Bollywood family connections that can take a little explaining, but Amitabh managed to turn it into a funny moment on KBC.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar on KBC 18

Saif Ali Khan appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 with Akshay Kumar as the two actors came to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. The episode gave viewers plenty of entertaining moments, but Amitabh’s unexpected family revelation became one of the highlights.

Interestingly, Amitabh and Saif have also worked together in films including Eklavya: The Royal Guard and Aarakshan. Amitabh has also shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dev, and Satyagraha.