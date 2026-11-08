Amitabh Bachchan shares Diwali wishes to fans, apologises for delayed replies: ‘Experiencing some discomfort in hand’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt Diwali message on his personal blog, thanking fans for their love and gifts. The veteran actor also apologised for delayed replies, explaining that discomfort in his writing hand had made it difficult to write letters.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Twitter)

Diwali is a time when celebrities connect with their fans through festive pictures, videos and warm wishes. Amitabh Bachchan also made sure to share his greetings with everyone on the occasion, but his latest message carried something more personal. The veteran actor thanked his well-wishers for the love and gifts they have been sending him over the years. However, he also had an apology to make. Big B revealed why he has not been able to respond to everyone’s messages and letters as quickly as he would have liked. His note also touched upon forgiveness, understanding and the importance of finding peace rather than holding on to resentment.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Diwali 2026, thanks them for gifts

Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog on November 8, 2026, to extend Diwali wishes to his fans and well-wishers. The actor shared a heartfelt message, wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity on the festival of lights.

He also expressed gratitude to people who have been sending him festive greetings and gifts. According to the actor, the number of gifts has become so large that he is now running out of space to store them.

He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! Sending my warm regards, affection, and prayers for your well-being and prosperity on this day of Chaturdashi as well. May the grace of the Divine always surround us, holding us close in a comforting embrace.”

He added, “I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement.

Acknowledging the affection behind these gestures, Big B wrote that he wanted to convey his appreciation to everyone who had taken the time to send him something.

The actor also revealed that he has been making an effort to reply to people personally through letters. However, things have not gone according to his plans, and he explained the reason behind the delay.

Big B apologises for delayed replies, reveals discomfort in writing hand

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he wanted to personally write letters to respond to the greetings and gifts he had received. However, discomfort in his writing hand has made the process difficult.

Explaining the delay, the actor wrote, “I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters. I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise.”

He also reflected on how he has found himself apologising frequently over the past few days. The actor added that there is nothing wrong with asking for forgiveness, as the other person can either accept or reject an apology.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about forgiveness and choosing peace over resentment this Diwali

Taking his Diwali message beyond festive greetings, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on forgiveness and human relationships.

The actor questioned whether people would prefer happiness and contentment or continue holding on to hurt. He explained that while some find satisfaction in holding on to resentment, others choose to move forward and embrace peace.

He also wrote, “But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled.”

His words reflected his thoughts on how people deal with hurt and disappointment. He explained that accepting an apology can bring happiness and peace, while holding on to resentment can leave a person troubled.