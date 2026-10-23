Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after social media break, says ‘more rest needed’

Amitabh Bachchan has offered a brief glimpse into his current state of mind, with his latest blog entry drawing attention amid reports of an injury during his television shoot.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-shares-health-update-after-social-media-break-says-more-rest-needed-8538632/ Copy

Amitabh Bachchan shares new blog post after social media break (PC: Instagram)

“The Mahanayak of Bollywood,” Amitabh Bachchan has asked his fans for patience as he takes time away from his usual online interactions to focus on rest and recovery. The veteran actor, who regularly connects with admirers through his blog and social media accounts, has recently indicated that he needs to slow down on medical advice. His latest message has drawn attention from fans who are waiting to hear from him again. While the actor has not shared many details about his current condition, his posts suggest that he is following instructions to rest and limit communication for the time being.

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘more rest needed’ in latest blog post

On Friday, October 23, Amitabh Bachchan shared a fresh update on his official Tumblr blog, reflecting on his physical condition and the human body. The 84-year-old actor indicated that he still needed time to recover and was adjusting to the situation.

“Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote. The message came a day after Bachchan told his followers that he would be taking a short break from social media on medical advice. He also apologised for being unable to communicate with them during this period.

“Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See viral post of Amitabh Bachchan here

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier requested strict rest

The actor had also mentioned his need for rest while extending Dussehra wishes to his fans. In that message, he explained that he had been advised to recuperate and restrict communication. He apologised to those who had sent him personal greetings and expressed hope that he would be able to respond later.

“first dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fullment, prayers (Folded hands emoji) under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies ..to all those that have sent me personal wishes , apologies .. but do take this as my respected responce ..more hopefully later (sic).”

What happened to Amitabh Bachchan during the KBC 18 shoot?

Bachchan’s latest health update comes amid reports of a knee injury he sustained while filming the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Earlier this month, the actor told viewers that he had slipped and hurt his knee during a shoot. He appeared seated during the opening segment of the show and explained that standing had become uncomfortable because of the injury. However, he indicated that it was not serious.

Bachchan has not confirmed whether his current instructions to rest are connected to the knee injury. Until he shares further details, the exact reason for his latest recovery period remains unclear.

Mumbai on alert after threat mentioning Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow

Separately, Mumbai was placed on high alert after a threatening email warned of possible bomb and grenade attacks at prominent locations. As per Hindustan Times, the message reportedly mentioned Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa, as well as a Mahalakshmi venue associated with Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.

Mumbai Police and bomb disposal squads searched the locations mentioned in the threat. No explosives were found during the searches, while authorities continued investigating the origin of the email.